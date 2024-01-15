2024 Kia Carnival facelift previewed in Singapore – updated exterior, interior design; new 1.6 litre hybrid

Posted in Cars, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / January 15 2024 4:47 pm

In addition to the EV9, another Kia model that was at the recent Singapore Motorshow was the facelifted Carnival. The refreshed MPV, which made its global debut last October, was previewed ahead of an official launch later this year.

The car shown features a hybrid powertrain like the one in the Sorento Hybrid, which consists of a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a total system output of 245 PS (242 hp or 180 kW) and 367 Nm of torque.

This new-for-the-Carnival setup is expected to replace the 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel with 202 PS (199 hp or 149 kW) and 441 Nm in the pre-facelift Carnival that has since been discontinued in Singapore, likely for more favourable COE banding under the country’s Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES).

The preview vehicle features a 2-2-3 seat layout with the second row having two powered captain chairs so passengers can fully recline, although sliding adjustments are still a manual affair. The third-row bench can be folded away in a 60:40 split to create a flat boot space.

One notable change to the interior that are part of the facelift include a new touch panel under the infotainment screen that is similar to the one in EV6, whereby the climate and media controls are integrated into a single unit – you tap a button on the panel to switch between them. Beyond this, the rest of the interior appears largely similar to before.

As for the exterior, there’s a new face that is reminiscent of the Sorento facelift and EV9 with vertically-oriented LED headlamps that are framed by T-shaped daytime running lights. The latter extends into the top section of the reprofiled grille with a new insert pattern, while the rear gets new taillights that mimic the front DRLs by hugging the corners of the MPV and extending into the tailgate.

In Malaysia, the Carnival is still sold in pre-facelift form with the 2.2 litre turbodiesel engine and a choice of seven, eight or 11 seats. The MPV is a locally-assembled (CKD) model here but it hasn’t been revealed when we will get the facelifted version. Do you like the look of the new Carnival? Should we also get the hybrid powertrain?

