GIIAS 2024: Kia Carnival Hybrid launched in Indonesia – 245 PS 1.6 litre turbo petrol hybrid, over RM400k!

July 17 2024

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival facelift has made its public debut at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), albeit with an update to variant line-up that sees a new turbo hybrid option. The refreshed MPV was first introduced in the country (fully imported from South Korea) back in May in Premiere and Dynamic variants, all with the same turbodiesel engine.

With the adjustments to the variant line-up, the Dynamic appears to have been dropped, while the Premiere is retained. This variant continues on with a Smartstream D 2.2 litre inline-four CRDi turbodiesel engine making 194 PS and 441 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic driving the front wheels.

The new addition is the Hybrid, which features a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine augmented by an electric motor to drive the front wheels. This combination results in outputs of 245 PS and 367 Nm, with a six-speed automatic being the transmission pairing. The turbo powertrain is similar to the one found in the Sorento Hybrid and was previewed in Singapore back in January this year.

As for seating arrangements, the Premiere is offered with seven (2+2+3 layout) or 11 seats (2+3+3+3) – the latter across four rows instead of three – while the Hybrid is only offered as a seven-seater. Official pricing for the Carnival Hybrid is 1.388 billion rupiah (about RM402k), which makes it even more expensive than the Dynamic that retailed for 960 million rupiah (about RM278k) as well as the Premiere that starts from 998 million rupiah (RM289k).

In terms of equipment, all variants of the Carnival facelift come standard with LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lamps, a smart power tailgate, dual sunroofs, dual 12.3-inch screens (instrumentation and a touchscreen for the infotainment system), a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system, three-zone climate control, keyless entry and start, remote engine start, a surround view monitor and a wireless charging pad.

The Premiere 7-Seater gets 18-inch wheels, while the 11-Seater version as well as the Hybrid 7-Seater come with larger 19-inch units. The driver and front passenger seats of the three variants are powered and come with heating and ventilation functions, the former also found on the second-row seats. Specific to the Premiere 11-Seater and Hybrid 7-Seater are premium relaxation seats for the second row with electric adjustment, leg support and ventilation.

Advanced driver assistance systems that are fitted across the range include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and following assist, autonomous emergency braking with junction assist as well as blind spot monitoring and collision-avoidance assist.

Design changes for the Carnival are meant to evoke the latest Sorento and EV9, with highlight cues being with vertically-oriented LED headlamps that are framed by T-shaped daytime running lights. The latter extends into the top section of the reprofiled grille with a new insert pattern, while the rear taillights mimicking the front DRLs hug the corners of the MPV and extend into the tailgate.

Inside, a notable revision is a new touch panel under the infotainment screen that is similar to the one in EV6, whereby the climate and media controls are integrated into a single unit – you tap a button on the panel to switch between modes. Beyond this, the rest of the interior appears largely similar to before.

