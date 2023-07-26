2024 Kia Sorento SUV facelift – initial images revealed

In Cars, International News, Kia / By Mick Chan / 26 July 2023 12:56 pm / 0 comments

The fourth-generation Kia Sorento SUV facelift has been revealed in an initial batch of images, three years on from the unveiling of the original pre-facelift model.

The most apparent change to its appearance is at the front, with redesigned headlamps featuring a new T-shaped DRL arrangement located above the four-LED main beam assembly in each side. The character lines atop the bonnet appear to be further apart here compared to the pre-facelift, and the front grille and lower bumper have also been redesigned.

Its side profile is largely unchanged, albeit with new-design alloy wheels, while its rear end gets redesigned tail lamps with new graphics. Below these is a redesigned rear bumper as well, with the reverse lights now located below the faux skid plate section, and the rear fog lamps are positioned above that.

Inside, the overall dashboard layout appears to have been carried over, though with detail changes; the centre air-conditioning vents are no longer vertically oriented, instead are now slimmer, horizontal units which make more room for touchscreen infotainment unit which continues to be part of a dual-widescreen layout incorporating the digital instrument panel for the driver as well.

This also sees the air-conditioning controls relocated below the air vents, and now appear to be of the capacitive touch type in a layout similar to that of the Kia EV6. As on the EV6, the transmission selector in the Sorento facelift is now a rotary selector, located beside the dual cupholders.

So far, just the aesthetics of the facelifted Kia Sorento have been revealed as technical details and specifications will come at a later date. Just last week, the fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe was revealed, and that model appears to the specified with a 2.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive.

In Malaysia, the fourth-generation Kia Sorento was launched in CKD form in March this year, bringing the choice of a 2.5 litre petrol 177 hp/232 Nm naturally aspirated petrol engine at RM211,498 OTR without insurance as a seven-seater or RM235,498 OTR without insurance, or a 2.2 litre turbodiesel with 199 hp and 440 Nm of torque at RM255,228 OTR without insurance.

GALLERY: 2023 Kia Sorento 2.2D AWD 6-Seater in Malaysia, pre-facelift



GALLERY: 2023 Kia Sorento 2.5 AWD 6-Seater in Malaysia, pre-facelift



Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.