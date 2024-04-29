2024 Peugeot 408 launched in Malaysia – 218 PS/300 Nm 1.6L turbo, three variants; from RM146k OTR

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / April 29 2024 12:03 pm

Following its initial preview earlier this month, the 2024 Peugeot 408 has now made its official launch in Malaysia, arriving in three variants – Allure, Premium and GT, priced at RM146,055, RM166,055 and RM196,055 on-the-road without insurance, and this is locally assembled (CKD) at the Stellantis plant in Gurun, Kedah.

All three variants are powered by the manufacturer’s PureTech 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine, rated to produce 218 PS at 5,750 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. Drive is transmitted to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Built on parent group Stellantis’ EMP2 platform, the fastback 408 measures 4,687 mm long, 1,859 mm wide and 1487 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,787 mm and ground clearance of 189 mm. Luggage capacity is 536 litres with the rear seats in place, and expands to 1,583 litres with the seats folded in the GT variant, or up to 1,611 litres in the Allure and Premium variants.

Exterior equipment for the 408 includes alloy wheels ranging from 18 inches on 225/55 for the Allure and Premium variants, up to 20 inches with 245/40 for the top GT variant. Wheels are finished in Granite Grey for the Allure, two-tone Granite Black for the Premium and Monolithe Black for the GT. Allure and Premium variants are equipped with a spare tyre, while the GT gets a tyre repair kit.

The Allure and Premium variants get a front grille finished in chrome, while the GT grille is finished in body colour. For lighting, the top GT gets automatic matrix LED headlamps and 3D ‘claw effect’ LED tail lamps, while Allure and Premium variants get full LED headlamps and tail lamps.

Inside, upholstery starts with vinyl for the Allure, then steps up to leather for the Premium variant, while the GT gets Nappa leather. All three get electric adjustment for the driver’s seat, while the top GT variant adds a memory and a massage function. The front passenger in the Allure gets manual adjustment, while those in the Premium and GT variants get electric adjustment.

Instrumentation is the 10-inch i-Cockpit digital display for all three, while the GT gets a 3D quartz version of the i-Cockpit unit. Infotainment for all three is by a 10-inch i-Cockpit HD colour touchscreen unit, with the GT gaining configurable i-Toggle controls.

Audio for the 408 comes courtesy of a six-speaker system for the Allure and Premium variants, while the top GT variant gets a 10-speaker Focal Premium system, and all three get a wireless phone charger. The GT also gets a cabin air cleaning system.

Safety kit on the 408 range is comprised of AEB, ESP with hill start assist, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system along with rear parking sensors, a rear camera, active bonnet pedestrian impact protection and six airbags.

To these, the Premium variant adds front parking sensors, advanced traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, advanced AEB, front collision warning, blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic alert.

A total of four colours are offered across the three variants of the 2024 Peugeot 408; Obsession Blue, Perla Nera Black, Okenite White and Artense Grey. The Allure variant gets three of the four except Obession Blue while the Premium gets all four exterior colours; the GT gains Obsession Blue in its range of available colours, omitting Artense Grey.

The 2024 Peugeot 408 is covered by a seven-year/200,000 km warranty, of which three years are of manufacturer warranty coverage, followed by four years of extended warranty coverage.

