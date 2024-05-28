Peugeot 408 in Malaysia – over 300 bookings; 60% for top GT variant, 22% for Premium, 18% for Allure

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / May 28 2024 6:02 pm

Peugeot Malaysia has announced that the recently-launched Peugeot 408 has accrued more than 300 bookings since the order books opened this year, with the vast majority opting for the top trim level.

The proportions for bookings split between variants were 60% for the GT, 22% for the Premium and 18% for the base Allure, according to Peugeot Malaysia, which it says is “testament to the market demand and popularity of the car”. Launched last month, the 2024 Peugeot 408 started from RM146,055 for the Allure, ranging up to RM166,055 and RM196,055 for the Premium and GT variants, respectively.

“Today marks the starting point in the Peugeot 408 story as we begin delivering customer orders. The feedback and response have been positive, and we look forward to maintaining and keeping up with the momentum of the 408. We are also pleased to celebrate our first 10 owners and we welcome them and future 408 owners to the Peugeot family,” said Stellantis Malaysia managing director Jamie Francis Morais.

From launch, all three variants of the 2024 Peugeot 408 are powered by the firm’s 1.6 litre PureTech turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 218 PS at 5,750 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm; outputs which are sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Peugeot 408 GT in Malaysia

The GT variant is identified externally by its Monolithe black alloy wheel design, automatic matrix LED headlamps and 3D ‘claw effect’ LED tail lamps, along with its front grille finished in body colour.

Interior equipment for the 408 begins with vinyl trim for the base Allure, while the Premium gets leather upholstery, and the GT cabin gets Nappa leather, which also gets driver’s seat memory and massage functions (all three variants get electric adjustment for the driver’s seat).

Further highlights of the GT variant include 3D quartz i-Cockpit instrumentation with configurable i-Toggle controls, 10-speaker Focal audio, and a cabin air cleaning system.

All three variants of the 2024 Peugeot 408 range are covered by a seven-year/200,000 km warranty, of which three years are of manufacturer warranty coverage, followed by four years of extended warranty coverage by Stellantis Malaysia.

2024 Peugeot 408 GT in Malaysia

2024 Peugeot 408 Premium in Malaysia

2024 Peugeot 408 Allure in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.