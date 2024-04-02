2024 Peugeot 408 launching in Malaysia in May – 3 variants, price positioned between Civic and Accord

Posted in Cars, Local News, Peugeot / By Anthony Lim / April 2 2024 8:55 pm

Stellantis Malaysia has already indicated that the new Peugeot 408 will be making its local debut sometime as in Q2 this year, and it has now been revealed that the fastback crossover will arrive in May as a locally-assembled CKD model and in its 1.6 turbocharged petrol form.

According to Stellantis Malaysia MD Jamie Francis Morais, the 408 will be available in three variant guises, closely following that as seen in the Vietnamese market, where the car is sold in Allure, Premium and GT trim specifications.

Unlike Thailand, where it is available as a plug-in hybrid, the Malaysian 408 will come with a PureTech 1.6 litre turbo four-cylinder engine offering 215 hp (218 PS or 160 kw) and 300 Nm, with power delivered to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

While there has been no mention so far about how much the 408 – for which CKD plans for Malaysia began as far back as the second half of 2022 – will go for, an estimated pricing field has been ventured. We asked Morais if the C-segment crossover would be priced to go up against the Honda Civic or beyond that.

“Officially, this car doesn’t have a competitor, sitting in its own space, but roughly basing it on what customers would pay for and would be considering price-wise, most likely we are looking at customers who are looking at a Civic or an Accord, somewhere in between that,” he told paultan.org.

Given that the Civic ranges from RM132k to RM166.5k and the discontinued 10th-gen Accord went for RM187k-197k, we can expect the 408 to be somewhat priced at a premium, with the base version possibly sitting in the RM140k-150k zone.

However, it’s expected to be well-kitted and its highest indicative price point is still cheaper than the PHEV version sold in Thailand, which retails for 2,790,000 baht (RM362,000), which is likely why we’re getting the petrol turbo.

Not long to go before the 408, which rides on Stellantis’ EMP2 platform that also underpins the 308, 508 and Citroen C5 X, makes its way in to our market, and ahead of that, here’s a live photo gallery of the Stellantis Malaysia demonstrator to tide you over until it makes its way into showrooms.

