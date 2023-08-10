Next-gen Honda Accord won’t be coming to Malaysia – current 10th-gen is the final outing for nameplate here

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 August 2023 1:15 pm / 18 comments

If you’re a local fan of the Honda Accord, the current 10th-generation model that is available here is the last you’ll be able to get your hands on in Malaysia. The D-segment sedan, which was introduced here in 2020, is still on sale in the country, but will not be replaced by the next generation model.

This was revealed by Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura, who mentioned the dropping of the Accord from the local model line-up during his presentation speech at today’s launch of the 2023 Honda City facelift.

No other specifics regarding the decision were mentioned, but sources familiar with the matter say that the plug was being pulled on the replacement because the numbers for local assembly would not justify its introduction. That’s not surprising, given that sales in the particular segment has been on the decline for a good while now, with consumers looking at SUVs and segment-down alternatives instead.

The 10th-gen Accord is available in two variants in Malaysia, these being a 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P. Both locally assembled variants are powered by a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine offering 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm.

The base 1.5 TC retails at RM187,400, while the higher-spec 1.5 TC-P goes for RM197,400 (both on-the-road without insurance). As mentioned earlier, the Accord is still on sale here, but it will be the end of the road for the nameplate here once stocks of the car are exhausted.

