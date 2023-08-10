Next-gen Honda Accord won’t be coming to Malaysia – current 10th-gen is the final outing for nameplate here

If you’re a local fan of the Honda Accord, the current 10th-generation model that is available here is the last you’ll be able to get your hands on in Malaysia. The D-segment sedan, which was introduced here in 2020, is still on sale in the country, but will not be replaced by the next generation model.
This was revealed by Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura, who mentioned the dropping of the Accord from the local model line-up during his presentation speech at today’s launch of the 2023 Honda City facelift.
No other specifics regarding the decision were mentioned, but sources familiar with the matter say that the plug was being pulled on the replacement because the numbers for local assembly would not justify its introduction. That’s not surprising, given that sales in the particular segment has been on the decline for a good while now, with consumers looking at SUVs and segment-down alternatives instead.
The 10th-gen Accord is available in two variants in Malaysia, these being a 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P. Both locally assembled variants are powered by a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine offering 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm.
The base 1.5 TC retails at RM187,400, while the higher-spec 1.5 TC-P goes for RM197,400 (both on-the-road without insurance). As mentioned earlier, the Accord is still on sale here, but it will be the end of the road for the nameplate here once stocks of the car are exhausted.
GALLERY: Honda Accord 1.5 TC-P
Comments
Good, Accord will be replace by Tesla Model 3
Merajuk sebab tak laku ke tu?!
The spec itself is already a joke. We don’t get the cooled seats and etc just like the camry except the camry sells relatively okay compared to its competitors. The fleet sales does help the Camry to survive
Can’t they CBU from Thailand like Camry ? They will be buyers for sedan still
Finally Accord and Camry will come to an end, sigh. Civic is the answer.
If the next generation gets assembled in Thailand, why not CBU it into Malaysia like Camry?
Recond sellers, get ready!
Can we have the pilot then? Or CKD version of stepwagon sparda HEV
Sad news but yeah business is business
look at Accord’s poor sales compared to Camry….. the rear is so ugly that there is no market in Malaysia.
accord should be a reliable and affordable family car. when the 10th gen is priced at 200k, this is the expected outcome. the same closing can be said for the Camry
Accord, you’ll be remembered, the left side mirror is very small…
nobody is buying an accord
I seen more newly registered camry and mazda 6 (yes that ancient sedan) than accord
The spec itself is not even that worth it
Should just cbu thai like camry for next gen since ckd is not worth it
Good riddance, underpower 1.5T for accord. What a joke. Yes it is tuned to have slightly more horses, still it is not sufficient for a bigger size sedan.
Current Accord don’t get 2.0cc Turbo for highest spec… and not to mention that Honda rear tail lights
Accord has been cannibalised by Civic since FC was launched. FC is as big, more modern and has a better engine compare to last gen accord… and Civic continue to cannibalise accord till to-date. Space wise, there is negligible difference between a Civic and Accord. the new coralla and camary look and feel different class wise
the fact that the new accord comes with the uglier design certainly doesnt help … not only the design doesnt help, it assisted the slaughtering its sales
Even PM used camry but not accord…
Accord, grandpa of all the bengs