Following the start of order taking for the all-new Honda Accord just over a week ago, Honda Malaysia has now officially launched the tenth-generation D-segment sedan in the country.
Buyers will be able to choose from two variants – 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P – both locally assembled at Honda Malaysia’s Pegoh plant. The base 1.5 TC retails at RM185,900 on-the-road without insurance, while the range-topping 1.5 TC-P is priced at RM195,900.
Four exterior colours – Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Platinum White Pearl (a RM400 option) – are available, and all units come with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty with five times free labour service (within 100,000 km or five years).
The new Accord wears a more dynamic suit than before, with a fastback-like profile complemented by a sweeping roofline. Adopting cues from the current-generation Civic, the big sedan sports slim headlamps flanked by a large chrome wing that sits above an extended, upright grille. There’s also a kinked window line, upswept rear deck, wraparound taillights and integrated twin exhaust exits that are part of the exterior styling.
Dimension-wise, the Accord measures 4,901 mm long and 1,862 mm wide, making it 34 mm shorter and 12 mm wider than before. The roofline sits 15 mm lower than before at 1,450 mm, contributing to a centre of gravity that is 10 mm lower than before, while the 2,830 mm wheelbase has grown by 55 mm.
Under the bonnet, the new Accord gets the same 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine as that found in the Civic and CR-V already on sale here. However, unlike those two models, the Accord’s mill offers higher outputs, providing 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm
Drive is directed to the front wheels via an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the Accord will accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in nine (1.5 TC) or 9.1 seconds (1.5 TC-P). Both variants will hit the same top speed of 190 km/h and offer two drive modes – Econ and Sport.
By comparison, the CR-V comes with 193 PS at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm, while the Civic serves up 173 PS at 5,500 rpm and 174 Nm from 1,700 to 5,500 rpm. On a related note, the Accord’s figures represent an increase of 11 PS and 17 Nm over the tune seen on the Thailand and Indonesian versions of the Accord, which are rated at 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,500 to 5,500 rpm.
In terms of standard equipment, the Accord range gets full-LED headlamps with daytime running lights, LED taillights and fog lamps, 17- (1.5 TC) or 18-inch (1.5 TC-P) alloy wheels, keyless entry and start (with remote engine start), four front and rear parking sensors (eight total) and a multi-angle reverse camera.
For the interior, there’s an eight-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit with 10 speakers, a subwoofer as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other items inside include dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster display, leather upholstery and powered front seats (eight-way driver with memory, four-way passenger).
The similarities continue with the safety kit, which includes six airbags (front, side and curtain), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Agile Handing Assist (AHA), ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist. However, the 1.5 TC-P is the only variant that gets the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assist systems, which was also found on the outgoing ninth-gen model.
The feature set includes Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), while the Low Speed Follow (LSF) function is a new addition for the tenth-gen car. The Accord comes with a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.
Aside from the Honda Sensing suite, the range-topper also benefits from LaneWatch, a 360-degree camera, Cross Traffic Monitor, Smart Parking Assist System with rear Brake Assist and a tyre deflation warning system.
Honda Malaysia is offering a range of optional accessories for the Accord, including a Modulo Package for RM5,414 that includes front and rear under spoilers, side skirts and a trunk spoiler. The options list also includes a front digital video recorder for RM749 as well as a range of window films from 3M and Ecotint, with prices ranging from RM1,478 to RM2,293.
There’s also an Urban Package (door visor, illuminated side steps, rear bumper under garnish) for RM2,777, Utility Package (boot tray, boot organiser, rear sun shades and car cover) for RM865, and a Protection Package (wheel lock nuts, glass body coating and window coating) for RM3,007.
Find full specifications of the new Accord on CarBase.my.
2020 Honda Accord 1.5 TC-P
2020 Honda Accord official photos
No one is buying Honda with low aftersales service and low quality
Yea better top up a bit and get the game changing Toyota Camry which will last a lifetime yet with a superb chassis setup and double wishbones which allows for racing around genting against German rivals but at least wont kaput beside the road like German cars
premium accord , surely the best in class. bravo
186K to 195K with expensive repairing cost without getting rid of quality problems
Terbaek honda.
In 2017
CRV 1.5 TC-P – RM163K
CX5 2.2 – RM167K
In 2020
CRV 1.5 TC-P – RM109K
CX5 2.2 – RM135K
this pricing is ouch… people dont really look forward on the horsepower but instead the car quality and build quality of the car… who would want a executive sedan to go in factory to claim warranty often…
IMO (CBU)Mazda 6 2.0 now really is cheap comparing Camry (dull interior) and Accord (quality)
Nearly RM200K, right. Better buy Camry or Passat or wait for Hyundai Sonata. I am afraid that buying this expensive car, cannot last longer. Have to waste more money for getting new replacement parts and always cannot get rid problems
Almost same price as CBU Camry and Mazda6? Crazy price!
Better go for 2.5NA which are more reliable
Enjoy honda cvt gearbox. But will be short term, because there are too many problems of using cvt gearbox, feels jerking. And ask you to pay more costlier
I will rather go for Volkswagen Passat
(Like) Toyota Camry
(Dislike) Honda Accord
Interesting.. CKD price very stiff.. compared to CBU camry, not much diff tho.
Every creature on planet earth: eagerly waiting and curious about whats going to happen with government
Honda: we are happy to launch new accord in Malaysia which has been in worldwide market for more than year
With this car, many will not buy this city. honda marketing team and management are just too greedy and arrogant.
My god..close to 200k..you’re better off buying a passat
harga kete jepun makin lama makin mahal la…kete europe rasanya makin turun je….
CKD accord is almost same prize as CBU Camry and more expensive than CKD Passat elegance? good luck honda
By looking at these comments from Facebook, it is high time to cancel order my new Accord today. That’s very risky
Class leading D segment sedan. Good price for the specs and equipment. This new Accord is benchmark against the 3 series and E Class and its much cheaper than the 2.
Looks very boring for inside. Especially outside one, looks terrible
This kinda price range, consumer will just continue to buy Proton X70 and wait for next reasonably price sedan
wish proton re-badge geely D segment car here and sell rm120k++…lolz
Pui, this kind of price HONDA can close shop
Too expensive for Honda Accord. I rather add few thousands for BMW 3 Series or A200.
My civic always problem but sell off like faulty part plus for some Honda models. EPS (Electonic Power Steering) got problem. Also when I drive at the low speed, I heard that there is a crackling noise from Drive Shaft and also Relay on/off for more than 10 times in 1 second which gives problem. Therefore, as I went in to the Honda showroom, Honda people didn’t greet me. This shows that Honda Customer Care is very terrible as well. This is actually why Malaysian is cheated by Honda Malaysia.
RIP Civic and Accord
Low front, tall tail, uncle looks. Where are the rear view photos… hahahaha
wow, this is absolutely EXPENSIVE japanese car man! Btw nothing Honda can do coz most components are from Thailand and Thai Baht is just too strong.
BMW 320i is RM 244k, if buying pre-reg it will be around RM220k. How many people will go for Accord if the gap is only RM20k different. Remember BMW is premium badge and it comes with 5 years service package. Or ya, if buying VW Passat it is slightly cheaper than Accord low spec (discount at least RM7k now).
for that price i can go in bmw,Mercedes and volvo showroom to get a pre reg car with low mileage and when i balik kampung driving a bmw i have more muka then driving a honda but nobody know my ‘luxury car’ is cheaper then a honda accord.
Why don’t want to show the ugly crab design at the back?
A RM140k Civic and a RM196k Accord when an Accord used to be RM156k. Thank you for your Price Hikes legacy! We will never vote you ever again!
The interior chimes preve.
Same sausage as Civic only longer.
CKD also selling at this price range n somemore this kind of look.
I can only said bye bye honda accord. I will see u lesser on the road for sure.
186k-196k there is a lot of bettee option out there.
Feels like wanna to type like science experiment theory, “As I buy Accord with price higher, servicing and getting new parts and turbo with price also higher”
Wow extra 10k for the little bit extra kit?
The D segment is dead.
Price rocket high
Honda Civic XXL Size
In 2017 2.4 litre
In 2020 1.5 litre
In 2025 0.5 litre
Planning to buy Honda Accord with expectation of CKD is around RM160k. Sorry i am ou. bye bye Honda