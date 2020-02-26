In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 February 2020 11:01 am / 41 comments

Following the start of order taking for the all-new Honda Accord just over a week ago, Honda Malaysia has now officially launched the tenth-generation D-segment sedan in the country.

Buyers will be able to choose from two variants – 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P – both locally assembled at Honda Malaysia’s Pegoh plant. The base 1.5 TC retails at RM185,900 on-the-road without insurance, while the range-topping 1.5 TC-P is priced at RM195,900.

Four exterior colours – Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and Platinum White Pearl (a RM400 option) – are available, and all units come with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty with five times free labour service (within 100,000 km or five years).

The new Accord wears a more dynamic suit than before, with a fastback-like profile complemented by a sweeping roofline. Adopting cues from the current-generation Civic, the big sedan sports slim headlamps flanked by a large chrome wing that sits above an extended, upright grille. There’s also a kinked window line, upswept rear deck, wraparound taillights and integrated twin exhaust exits that are part of the exterior styling.

Dimension-wise, the Accord measures 4,901 mm long and 1,862 mm wide, making it 34 mm shorter and 12 mm wider than before. The roofline sits 15 mm lower than before at 1,450 mm, contributing to a centre of gravity that is 10 mm lower than before, while the 2,830 mm wheelbase has grown by 55 mm.

Under the bonnet, the new Accord gets the same 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine as that found in the Civic and CR-V already on sale here. However, unlike those two models, the Accord’s mill offers higher outputs, providing 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm

Drive is directed to the front wheels via an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), and the Accord will accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in nine (1.5 TC) or 9.1 seconds (1.5 TC-P). Both variants will hit the same top speed of 190 km/h and offer two drive modes – Econ and Sport.

By comparison, the CR-V comes with 193 PS at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm, while the Civic serves up 173 PS at 5,500 rpm and 174 Nm from 1,700 to 5,500 rpm. On a related note, the Accord’s figures represent an increase of 11 PS and 17 Nm over the tune seen on the Thailand and Indonesian versions of the Accord, which are rated at 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,500 to 5,500 rpm.

In terms of standard equipment, the Accord range gets full-LED headlamps with daytime running lights, LED taillights and fog lamps, 17- (1.5 TC) or 18-inch (1.5 TC-P) alloy wheels, keyless entry and start (with remote engine start), four front and rear parking sensors (eight total) and a multi-angle reverse camera.

For the interior, there’s an eight-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit with 10 speakers, a subwoofer as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other items inside include dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster display, leather upholstery and powered front seats (eight-way driver with memory, four-way passenger).

The similarities continue with the safety kit, which includes six airbags (front, side and curtain), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Agile Handing Assist (AHA), ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and Hill Start Assist. However, the 1.5 TC-P is the only variant that gets the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assist systems, which was also found on the outgoing ninth-gen model.

The feature set includes Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), while the Low Speed Follow (LSF) function is a new addition for the tenth-gen car. The Accord comes with a five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.

Aside from the Honda Sensing suite, the range-topper also benefits from LaneWatch, a 360-degree camera, Cross Traffic Monitor, Smart Parking Assist System with rear Brake Assist and a tyre deflation warning system.

Honda Malaysia is offering a range of optional accessories for the Accord, including a Modulo Package for RM5,414 that includes front and rear under spoilers, side skirts and a trunk spoiler. The options list also includes a front digital video recorder for RM749 as well as a range of window films from 3M and Ecotint, with prices ranging from RM1,478 to RM2,293.

There’s also an Urban Package (door visor, illuminated side steps, rear bumper under garnish) for RM2,777, Utility Package (boot tray, boot organiser, rear sun shades and car cover) for RM865, and a Protection Package (wheel lock nuts, glass body coating and window coating) for RM3,007.

Find full specifications of the new Accord on CarBase.my.

2020 Honda Accord 1.5 TC-P

2020 Honda Accord official photos