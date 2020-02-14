In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 February 2020 1:00 pm / 14 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced that the order books have opened for the new Honda Accord, which is due to be launched sometime in the first quarter. The tenth-generation D-segment sedan made its ASEAN debut in Thailand last March, followed by Indonesia in July 2019, the Philippines in September, and Singapore and Vietnam in October, so its introduction in Malaysia is well due.

By the looks of it, we’ll only be getting one variant (like Indonesia), and that’s the turbocharged 1.5L. The 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill is the same as that on the Civic and CR-V, but interestingly, it looks like both power and torque outputs have been bumped up in the application here compared to other regional markets.

Based on the press release announcing the opening of the order books, the local Accord will have 201 PS and 260 Nm, which is an increase of 11 PS and 17 Nm over the tune seen on the Thailand and Indonesian versions, which are rated at 190 PS at 5,500 rpm and 243 Nm from 1,500 to 5,500 rpm, which is the CR-V Turbo state of tune.

Standard equipment will include full LED headlights and tail lights, a Smart Parking Assist System with Brake Assist (rear), multi-view 360° camera system as well as Honda LaneWatch, and the Malaysian car will ride on 18-inch alloys.

Like the current car, the new Accord is equipped with the full Honda Sensing suite of safety features, with Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), the last working together with a Low Speed Follow (LSF) function all grouped under its umbrella.

The five-star ASEAN NCAP-rated Accord will also come with standard safety features such as six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, EBD, an emergency stop signal (ESS), hill start assist (HSA) and front/rear parking sensors.

GALLERY: Honda Accord 1.5T, 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS)