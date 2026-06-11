2026 Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus launched with 68.39 kWh battery, 115 kW DC, 450 km WLTP; RM119k OTR

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / June 11 2026 12:58 pm

The Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus is now the range-topping variant for the eMas 7 EV line-up and it has been launched in Malaysia, packing a larger, 68.39 kWh battery and taking after its overseas twin, the Geely EX5 with the larger battery and resulting longer battery range, as well as added equipment.

The eMas 7 Premium Plus sits at the top of a three-strong range that is locally assembled (CKD) at Proton’s dedicated EV plant in Tanjong Malim:

eMas 7 Premium Plus – RM118,800

eMas 7 Premium – RM112,800

eMas 7 Prime – RM96,800

2026 Proton eMas 7 pricing and specifications; click to enlarge

Here, launch pricing for the eMas 7 Premium Plus includes a RM5,000 trade-in rebate, a RM1,500 complimentary 7 kW home charger, a RM500 V2L adapter, and a five-year, unlimited data plan with RM1,800, as well as a complimentary tonneau cover.

In the Premium Plus, this offers up to 450 km of range on the WLTP standard when specified with 19-inch wheels shod in 235/50R19 tyres (as on the Premium), up from the 410 km WLTP range figure of the Premium variant with the 60.22 kWh battery, or an 40 km increase.

Drivetrain is unchanged from before, and thus the eMas 7 EV carries over the 218 PS/320 Nm front-mounted motor takes slightly longer on the 0-100 km/h benchmark at 7.4 seconds, compared to the Prime that takes 6.9 seconds and the Premium that takes 7.1 seconds. According to Proton, the Premium Plus with the larger battery weighs 1,815 kg, or 50 kg heavier than the Premium that weighs 1,765 kg.

The larger battery capacity is accompanied by a fast charging figure of 115 kW DC, and Proton quotes the same 20 minute duration for charging from 30-80%. Likewise, AC charging continues to be at 11 kW, and thus takes 6.7 hours for a 10-100% charge; up from 6.1 hours for the Premium with the 60.22 kWh battery.

New equipment added to the Premium Plus includes a leg rest for the front passenger seat, and a massage function for the driver and front passenger ventilated seats.

Elsewhere, the Premium Plus mirrors the Premium for equipment with memory for front passenger seat adjustment, and a front passenger seat leg rest, plus a self-dimming rear view mirror, a 16-speaker Flyme audio system with headrest speakers, and a windshield-projected head-up display.

The same applies to ADAS, thus the Premium Plus similarly gets brings evasive manoeuvre assist, active lane change assist and front cross traffic alert as found in the Premium, in addition to intelligent cruise control, AEB, emergency lane keep assist, lane change safety warning and traffic sign recognition that is offered range-wide from the base Prime variant.

Accompanying the top Premium Plus are the Premium and Prime variants, which continue to use batteries of 60.22 kWh and 49.52 kWh capacities offering 410 km (WLTP) and 345 km (WLTP) respectively.

Six exterior colours are offered for the 2026 Proton eMas 7; these are Lithium White, Turquoise Green, Slate Grey, Platinum Silver, Quartz Rose and Obsidian Black. Two interior colours are offered, Indigo Blue and Alabaster White, though the latter is exclusive to being paired with Turquoise Green and Quartz Rose in the Premium and Premium Plus variants.

The 2026 Proton eMas 7 is sold in Malaysia with a six-year, unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty for the high-voltage battery and related components.

2026 Proton eMas 7 brochure

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