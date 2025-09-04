Proton’s dedicated EV plant in Tg Malim launched – CKD eMas 7 kicks off production, eMas 5 next up

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Danny Tan / September 4 2025 1:24 pm

Proton’s new electric vehicle (EV) plant in Tanjong Malim has been launched by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. As promised in an update in August, production starts this month and the first car to roll off the factory floor is the Proton eMas 7. Ground breaking of the site happened in February.

The RM82 million factory – located within Proton’s complex in Tg Malim – has a first phase initial capacity of 20,000 units per annum and the original target for completion was by end-2025, so we’re well within schedule. Also as planned are the CKD locally assembled Proton eMas 7 for now, and the smaller eMas 5 after that. Launched in December 2024, the eMas 7, Proton’s first EV, is currently a CBU import from China.

According to Proton, this EV plant was designed with scalability in mind to allow it to adapt to future models and production volumes. Capacity can be ramped up to 45,000 units over time based on local and overseas demand.

There are some differences from Proton’s ICE factories – the new plant has specialised areas for battery assembly, high-voltage safety and electrical testing, with layouts tailored to accommodate flat EV underbodies and electric drive units.

“For key areas, each line could add several stations, with their tester lines being modular and capable of accommodating platform variations or multi-model production. In the logistics area, the plant is capable of future expansion, with its logistics flow and storage systems optimised to support both local and export markets,” Proton said.

“Infrastructure such as utility systems, material handling paths, and digital traceability tools like manufacturing execution system (MES) and warehouse management system (WMS) are already in place to support future scale-up without significant redesign,” the company said. A machine try out (MTO) test was done to ensure equipment readiness before calibration, validation and full-scale production.

Proton EVs are basically Geely models, and the Chinese giant provided technical guidance on production systems, helped with equipment selection and deployed experts to assist with installation and trial runs. The Hangzhou-based company also facilitated overseas training for Proton staff and ensured the plant aligned with global EV manufacturing standards. Geely founder and chairman Li Shufu was at today’s launch.

Proton says that with this new EV plant, 200 new jobs will be created. Today’s launch event also saw a the signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) and Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) for a rail logistics hub in Tanjong Malim. More on the AHTV here.

