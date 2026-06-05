Suzuki Jimny Allgrip Plus, Rhino Plus in Malaysia – ADAS, front and rear parking sensors; RM159k-174k

In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Suzuki / by Mick Chan / June 5 2026 9:07 pm

Suzuki Cars Malaysia has launched the Suzuki Jimny Allgrip Plus and the Jimny Rhino Plus three-door variants, adding to the range of models that was most recently joined by the Fronx Hybrid last November.

New equipment comes to the Allgrip Plus and Rhino Plus variants, both receiving a host of added safety, comfort and convenience features over the existing three- and five-door versions of the current, fourth-generation Jimny.

Pricing is RM158,900 for the Jimny Allgrip Plus, and RM173,900 for the Jimny Rhino Plus; both figures are on-the-road without insurance. This makes the Jimny Allgrip Plus is priced identically to the current Jimny Allgrip Pro, which continues to be on sale in Malaysia while stocks last.

The new equipment additions for the Jimny Allgrip Plus, at a glance:

ADAS and safety:

Reverse camera with millimeter wave radar

Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS II)

Lane Departure Warning/Prevention and Weaving Alert

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic High Beam

Emergency Stop Signal

Side and curtain airbags

Comfort and convenience features:

Front and rear parking sensors with clearance sonar

Electrically foldable and heated side mirrors

Nine-inch display audio head unit

The 2026 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Plus includes the equipment upgrades above, and adds:

15-inch polished alloy wheels

Spare wheel cover with Rhino logo

Front grille

Front bumper under garnish

Side under garnish

Door visors

Front and rear mud flaps, red

Powertrain for both new Jimny variants continues to be the K15B 1.5 litre VVT naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine which outputs 102 PS and 130 Nm, which pairs with a four-speed automatic gearbox and a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a transfer case with 2H, 4H, 4L modes.

Chassis specification is carried over, utilising a ladder-frame construction with rigid-axle suspension; rolling stock is a set of 195/80R15 tyres shod in 15-inch alloy wheels.

Standard equipment across both Allgrip Plus and Rhino Plus variants of the Jimny include automatic LED headlamps with washer and auto high beam, while inside are a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel on a tilt-adjustable column, fabric seat upholstery with 50:50 split-folding rear seats, and electric windows.

Also included on both variants are the aforementioned nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Bluetooth, USB, auxiliary audio connectivity and radio. Airbag count is stepped up to six, with the duo now gaining side and curtain airbags.

The exterior colour scheme seen on the Jimny Rhino Plus here is Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Pearl, one of a pair of two-tone paint schemes priced at RM1,000, the other being Chiffon Ivory Metallic paired with Bluish Black Pearl. These are joined by Jungle Green, Medium Grey, Bluish Black Pearl and Pure White Pearl.

In Malaysia, the 2026 Suzuki Jimny Allgrip Plus and Jimny Rhino Plus are sold with a three-year, 100,000 km warranty.

2026 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Plus

2026 Suzuki Jimny Rhino Plus, official images

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