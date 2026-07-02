In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan James Tan / July 2 2026 2:10 pm

Proton eMas has announced on Facebook that as of end-June, the Proton eMas 7 PHEV has collected 11,000 bookings, and 26,492 Proton eMas cars have found Malaysian homes. It remains the country’s best-selling EV brand.

Launched on February 4, Proton’s first and so far only PHEV began taking orders nationwide on January 13, so that’s an average of 65 bookings a day. In May, 1,181 units were registered, beating even its EV sister. If our calculations are correct, there should now be almost 3,000 eMas 7 PHEVs on the road.

Proton eMas currently sells three models – 5, 7 EV and 7 PHEV. According to paultan.org Car Sales Data, Proton has sold 11,642 EVs (this obviously excludes the eMas 7 PHEV) in the first five months of 2026, giving it 45.6% of Malaysia’s EV market – full analysis here.

2026 Proton eMas 5 CKD

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2026 Proton eMas 7 EV Premium Plus

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2026 Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium Plus

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