Proton eMas has announced on Facebook that as of end-June, the Proton eMas 7 PHEV has collected 11,000 bookings, and 26,492 Proton eMas cars have found Malaysian homes. It remains the country’s best-selling EV brand.
Launched on February 4, Proton’s first and so far only PHEV began taking orders nationwide on January 13, so that’s an average of 65 bookings a day. In May, 1,181 units were registered, beating even its EV sister. If our calculations are correct, there should now be almost 3,000 eMas 7 PHEVs on the road.
Proton eMas currently sells three models – 5, 7 EV and 7 PHEV. According to paultan.org Car Sales Data, Proton has sold 11,642 EVs (this obviously excludes the eMas 7 PHEV) in the first five months of 2026, giving it 45.6% of Malaysia’s EV market – full analysis here.
2026 Proton eMas 5 CKD
2026 Proton eMas 7 EV Premium Plus
2026 Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium Plus
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Comments
Wondering the hicom ppl gain more from emas(geely) car or their proud baby saga…. coz this unfaithful bunch of prats will push for a divorce again, anytime they feel they want more…
Even putting the BEV and PHEV drive train aside, the PHEV version is a much better car, well spec, bigger size, slightly better tuned suspension (although it is still soft) and just my personal opinion it looks better as well.
No doubt the PHEV sells better than the BEV version.