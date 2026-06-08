Proton at KLIMS 2026: X50 Sport Edition, FutureMotion hybrid technology, upgraded eMas 7; eMas 5 CKD?

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / June 8 2026 6:19 pm

Proton heads into the upcoming 2026 Kuala Lumpur Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026) with a range of exhibits, from new models as part of its full, current vehicle line-up, hybrid powertrain technology and intelligent mobility displays, and more.

Among the models to be shown will be the Proton X50 Sport Edition, a new special edition based on the latest facelift that was launched last July. The line-up can also be expected to feature the S70 MC1, X90 MC, X70 MC3 and Saga MC3.

An event listing on Facebook posted by the national carmaker revealed that the exhibits set for KLIMS also include a humanoid robot, an Intelligent Mobility Zone, FutureMotion hybrid electric vehicle technology, in addition to the brand’s current product line-up.

The “FutureMotion HEV Technology” exhibit could point to a new form of powertrain electrification, as Proton no longer has hybridised powertrains in its production vehicles since the previous iteration of the X90 with its 48-volt mild hybrid system was discontinued.

Hybridisation was mentioned as part of the carmaker’s product roadmap at the Proton Tech Showcase last December, with a 1DHT dedicated hybrid transmission developed with Horse Powertrain that is compatible with plug-in hybrid and hybrid models. The DHT-type transmission has been touted for models including the AMA02, known otherwise as the ‘Saga Cross’.

For market-ready electrification, Proton eMas is set to reveal its latest variant of the eMas 7 BEV at KLIMS 2026, likely to take after its overseas twin the Geely EX5 that has been upgraded with a larger, 68.39 kWh battery, up from the previous 60.22 kWh unit.

Meanwhile, the smaller eMas 5 could also emerge at the show as a locally assembled (CKD) variant, as the compact EV model is set to enter production in Tanjong Malim this month.

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