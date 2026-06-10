2026 Proton X50 Sport Edition to be shown at KLIMS – B-segment SUV gets bodykit with red highlights

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / June 10 2026 11:02 am

Proton will be showing the X50 Sport Edition at the upcoming 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS 2026), a new special edition based on the facelift of the B-segment SUV that was launched last July.

Alterations that distinguish the X50 Sport Edition from its rangemates, based on Proton’s social media post, feature a bodykit that includes a black paint finish on sections that were matte silver on the regular X50, as well as red highlights on selected parts of the bodykit.

Judging by the X70 Sport Edition that was launched in April this year, the X50 Sport Edition could follow the same direction in also using black painted wheels. The X50 facelift already brought Quartz Black to its standard palette of exterior colours, which itself followed the X50 Black Edition that was a limited-run variant released in March.

The X50 Sport Edition can be expected to build upon the specification of the facelifted X50, which received the 1.5 litre BHE15TD turbocharged, direct-injection petrol engine that outputs 181 PS and 290 Nm, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In addition to the X50 Sport Edition, Proton will be at KLIMS 2026 with its line-up of current and models, as well as a showcase of new technologies.

GALLERY: 2025 Proton X50 1.5TD Flagship facelift

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