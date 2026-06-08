KLIMS 2026 happening at MITEC from June 12-21 – here’s what you can expect from each car brand there

In Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / June 8 2026 4:35 pm

The Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) returns this year and is set to be open to the public from June 12-21. If you’re planning a visit, here’s a rundown of some of the new cars that we’re expecting or have already been confirmed to be at the show.

Dongfeng

Going in alphabetical order, we’re starting with Dongfeng, which will show three cars at the event. One of them is part of Dongfeng’s off-roader sub-brand called MHero, and the model making its debut will be the MHero II (also referred to as the M817).

While not as stylistically aggressive as the MHero 1 (aka MHero 917), the MHero II isn’t short on off-road capabilities and features an intelligent E-lock, 900 mm wading depth and nine drive modes (including mud, sand and rock). It also has a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain serving up 687 PS and 848 Nm of torque.

On the MPV front, there’s the Voyah Dream that can be had as a PHEV or an electric vehicle (EV). The electrified MPV segment is getting pretty competitive these days, and the luxury division of Dongfeng will be hoping that the Dream’s feature set, which includes rear-wheel steering, a family-oriented cabin and available air suspension, will generate a lot of interest.

Finally, we have the 008, a large SUV that is part of another Dongfeng sub-brand: eπ (pronounced ‘e pie’). Available with five- and six-seat configurations as well as REEV and EV powertrains, the 008 also has an interior loaded with creature comforts, including an optional rear entertainment screen and fridge.

Great Wall Motor

At the GWM booth, we will get our first preview of “two upcoming electrified additions,” as stated in GWM Malaysia’s release send out prior to KLIMS. One of these models is most likely the Ora 5, which we were informed previously will arrive in hybrid form first before an EV version is introduced.

The Ora 5 is sized between the BYD Atto 3 and Proton eMas 7 and has already been launched in Thailand in both hybrid and EV guises. The hybrid uses a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine paired with an electric motor juiced by a 1.09-kWh battery for a total system output of 223 PS and 476 Nm. As for the EV version, its 204 PS/260 Nm electric motor is fed by a 58.3-kWh battery that provides up to 520 km of range following the NEDC standard.

As for the other debutant, our guess is the Haval Raptor, a five-seat SUV that was previewed in Indonesia last July. The electrified version of this model is a plug-in hybrid with a 1.5 litre turbo inline-four petrol engine, a two-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), two electric motors (one front assisting the engine and another for the rear axle) for 378 PS and 750 Nm in unison.

Those figures are with a 19.1-kWh battery, with the Raptor rated at 383 PS when fitted with a larger 27.5-kWh battery, both of which are offered in China. If the H6 isn’t rugged enough, perhaps the Raptor, which bears some design similarities to the H9, might fit the bill. That’s if it does show its butch face at KLIMS.

Honda

Honda is also a big player in the electrified space, as it already offers hybrid variants for the City, City Hatchback, Civic, HR-V and CR-V. Another hybrid is set to join the line-up very soon, although this one is more unique because it is the reborn Prelude.

Open for booking since April and previewed to us twice since then, the two-door coupe should finally make its official launch debut at KLIMS. Underneath its sleek body, you’ll find a mix of the Civic Type R and Civic e:HEV, with the former’s dual-axis strut front suspension, adaptive dampers and Brembo brakes forming part of the chassis package.

Meanwhile, the latter’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) powertrain provides the Prelude’s propulsion, albeit with a twist. The Prelude will be the first Honda product in Malaysia to feature S+ Shift, a feature which integrates with Active Sound Control to simulate gear shifts of an eight-speed transmission unit for more driver engagement.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) has already said in February that its big launch for the year is the N performance brand, with the Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N – both EVs – leading this rejuvenated charge. Both cars are already open for booking and we’ve already gotten estimated pricing for them – RM450k and RM460k respectively – so a launch at KLIMS is very likely a definite.

With dual electric motors, the electric N cars pack 609 PS and 740 Nm of torque in addition to an arsenal of no less than 12 N-branded features, many of which are dedicated to providing a more dynamic driving experience.

On the flipside, a recent social media post by HMY pretty much confirms the appearance of the Stargazer, a B-segment MPV that would compete against the likes of the Mitsubishi Xpander, Perodua Alza and Toyota Veloz. Thailand and Indonesia have long welcomed the Stargazer, so much so that the MPV has already been facelifted, so it’s good to know that we’re finally getting the MPV.

Jetour

Jetour Malaysia’s teaser for KLIMS is the G700, which is a body-on-frame luxury SUV that can also do a spot of off-roading. The G700’s target is clearly the GWM Tank 500 HEV, with the former featuring a more advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain. Plenty of luxury features inside the G700 too, including ventilated and massaging seats, a large infotainment touchscreen, a rear entertainment screen, dual sunroofs and a separate touchscreen to control the rear air-conditioned zone.

Joining the G700 is the T1, which has been open for booking since late April and is likely to be launched at KLIMS. Less boxy and rugged than the T2 that went on sale earlier, the T1 is offered in two variants that come with turbocharged inline-four petrol engines. The 1.5T 2WD gets a 1.5 litre unit paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission driving the front wheels, while the 2.0T XWD features a 2.0 litre engine, 7DCT and four-wheel drive.

Kia

Kia has quite a number of exhibits planned for KLIMS, three of which are EVs that were made known to us just a few days ago. The first two – the EV4 and EV5 – are built on the 400-volt version of the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) and come with “reasonable” power outputs.

The EV4 is available in sedan and hatchback body styles, the former likely to attract more attention with its funky design. Meanwhile, the EV5 is a smart-looking SUV that is larger than a BYD Atto 3 but slightly smaller than a Tesla Model Y. The third EV is the PV5, an electric van that comes in standard and long body styles and can be configured for various purposes, be it passenger or cargo transport.

While EVs are the highlight of Kia Malaysia’s KLIMS booth, we could also see an internal combustion model at the event in the form of the K4 hatchback, which made its global debut last September. This is the replacement for the Forte/Cerato (the K3 name has been transferred to a Rio successor) and is offered with several turbocharged and naturally-aspirated petrol engines, some with mild hybrid assistance.

Mazda

Rumours of the third-generation Mazda CX-5 arrival in Malaysia have been floating around for some time, and we’ll finally get to see the SUV at KLIMS. Earlier this month, Bermaz Motor confirmed in a social media posting that the CX-5’s debut at the event is part of an exclusive preview, so no launch just yet.

In the same post, the company also said it will showcase a new variant of the CX-60 called the 3.3G AWD. This will sit above the 2.5G 2WD that the CX-60 originally launched with, and it comes at quite a premium. Bermaz Motor isn’t being coy about this top-spec CX-60 variant, as it has already published full details on its website.

According to the official price, the CX-60 3.3G AWD is priced at RM252,872.80 on-the-road without insurance, which makes it about RM52k more than the 2.5G 2WD. For the money, you’re getting a 3.3 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine with M Hybrid Boost (a 48-volt mild hybrid system) that makes 284 PS and 450 Nm. The kit list is similar across variants, although the higher-spec option gets fancier Nappa leather seat upholstery in two colours as well as more adjustment for the front passenger seat.

MG

Another brand that has revealed its KLIMS cards is MG, which will show the new ZS and IM6, the latter marking the first appearance of a model from the IM (Intelligence in Motion) premium sub-brand in Malaysia.

The ZS will be presented in Hybrid+ and Turbo variants, and this generation of the model is larger than the previous ones previewed here previously – – over 100 mm longer (4,430 mm) and nine mm wider (1,818 mm), with a 29 mm longer wheelbase (2,610 mm). Those who have been keeping track will know the ZS in its first generation was sold here as an EV before the new generation appeared at the last KLIMS in December 2024.

As for the IM6, it is SAIC Motor’s answer to the BYD Sealion 7 and Xpeng G6, beating both in terms of footprint. This is a pure EV that is available with a few powertrain configurations, with higher-end variants even coming with air suspension as well as rear-wheel steering.

Perodua

Perodua recently confirmed the Ativa Hybrid for Malaysia, which means it will be produced locally (CKD) for sale through normal channels and not via the subscription-only trial programme previously. This announcement was made just last month, with the company saying it is still finalising discussions, including production timelines and pricing, among other details.

As such, it’s unlikely that we’ll get up close with the first CKD unit anytime soon, although the company could present one of the fully-imported (CBU) units that 300 subscribers got when the programme went live way back in September 2022.

Those cars are essentially a rebadged Daihatsu Rocky e-Smart Hybrid powered by a 106 PS/170 Nm electric motor (Ativa 1.0T has 98 PS/140 Nm). This is accompanied by a 82 PS/105 Nm 1.2-litre WA-VEX Atkinson-cycle three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine acting purely acts as a generator for the hybrid battery – it works in a similar fashion to Nissan’s e-Power system in the Kicks.

We’re also speculating a sedan concept to be shown at KLIMS based on Perodua’s social media post for KLIMS. In that post, we see the side silhouette of a sedan and words that point towards the future but not much else. Could this be our first look at a new generation of Bezza, a model that has been around since 2016? Maybe? We’ll have to wait and see.

Proton

Proton’s exhibits for KLIMS, based on its Facebook event post, include the X50 Sport Edition, which is likely another kitted-up version of the SUV, this time based on the facelifted model – the pre-facelift Sport Edition was launched at the last KLIMS. Special versions of existing models are nothing new for Proton – the facelifted X50 got a Black Edition this year – and the new X50 Sport Edition is another one to join the product portfolio.

The post also lists a humanoid robot as part of the booth, presumably as a representation of autonomy, along with something called ‘FutureMotion HEV Technology’. Strange, considering no current Proton model has any form of electrification ever since the X90 lost its 48-volt mild hybrid system with the MC1, so this must be a preview of future hybrid technologies.

Proton has indeed touched upon hybrid tech when it revealed its product roadmap a few months ago, with DHT-type transmission being touted for future models, including the much-hyped AMA02, otherwise known among enthusiast circles as the ‘Saga Cross’.

Actual electrification in the present is over at Proton eMas, with a new variant of the fully electric eMas 7 set to make its debut at KLIMS, as teased on social media. We’re expecting improvements to the EV’s powertrain for more range and possibly a revised kit list. Let’s wait and see.

Toyota

It has been a busy few months for UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT), with plenty of big launches and product updates since the start of the year. However, the company has been pretty quiet about what it has planned for KLIMS, so we’re left speculating for now.

Among the many launches this year was the all-new Hilux EV, which marks the arrival of the ninth-generation pick-up truck on our shores. It isn’t far-fetched to assume that mainstream combustion-engined versions of the Hilux will also come our way because not everyone is ready to forgo diesel power entirely with their pick-up trucks.

If the previous KLIMS served as any indication, we should also expect some global concept cars to be presented at the show alongside cars under the Gazoo Racing (GR) banner. It would be really cool if the Corolla Concept made it to MITEC, but let’s say what the big T has cooked up in a few days’ time.

Weststar Maxus

Weststar Maxus took to Facebook earlier this month to tease the Maxus eTerron 9, an electric pick-up truck that will make its debut at KLIMS. Currently open for registrations of interest, the eTerron 9 is longer than both the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux and offers up to 430 km of range on the WLTP standard.

This is courtesy of a 102-kWh battery pack that powers a pair of electric motors – one on each axle – for a combined output of 442 PS. That’s enough for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds and a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

Xpeng

Xpeng recently announced that the first CKD version of the G6 has rolled off the assembly line at EPMB’s Melaka plant, while also teasing the facelifted X9. Before all of that, our colleagues at paultan.org/BM were told the P7 sedan will be shown at KLIMS, albeit in left-hand drive guise.

While the P7 looks interesting, it may not be destined for our market as the Chinese automaker announced last year that it is the P7+, not the P7, that will be sold in 36 countries from 2026. Confused? To simplify, the P7 is a larger and cheaper version of the P7i, which itself was a refresh of the first-generation P7.

Unlike the P7 which is an EV only, the P7+ is also available as a range-extended EV (REEV). However, it does miss out on some of the luxuries of the P7 such as a three-axis infotainment touchscreen and fancy gullwing doors. Perhaps the presence of the P7 at KLIMS is merely to gauge public interest.

Zeekr

Zeekr is another Chinese brand that isn’t being mysterious about its KLIMS line-up. Front and centre in its social media posting are the 9X and 009 Grand, ultra-lux products that are set to be showcased at the event.

If we refer to Zeekr Malaysia’s product roadmap, both are likely to go on sale here in the near future, and we’re hoping to get more details at KLIMS. The 9X oozes Rolls-Royce Cullinan vibes and is a plug-in hybrid with up to 1,400 PS and 1,410 Nm, coming complete with powered doors and a feature-filled cabin to pamper passengers.

The 009 Grand is no different and is Zeekr’s answer to the Lexus LM. The rear seats are where you want to be in this four-seat MPV, as it has plush seats with a variety of functions as well as what is essentially a television for consuming media.

Shifting away from the big boys, there’s also the Zeekr X facelifted for 2026. While compact in size, the updates are pretty upmarket if we refer to the Thailand market, as the X there gets powered front doors and loses door handles in favour of electric poppers operated by buttons on the B- and C-pillars. The interior also receives massaging front seats, while the powertrain gets boosted for more power, albeit with some range penalties.

So, there’s your preview of what you can expect to see at KLIMS. The event takes place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from June 12-21, and we’ll be covering every new product launch and preview, so stay tuned.

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