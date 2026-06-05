MG ZS Hybrid+ and Turbo B-SUV, premium sub-brand’s IM6 EV will be previewed at KLIMS 2026

In Cars, Local News, MG / by Danny Tan / June 5 2026 4:10 pm

We already know that Jozef Kaban, VP of global design at SAIC Motor, will be present at MG’s Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2026 booth; the presence of the Bugatti Veyron’s exterior designer is quite a coup for MG Motor Malaysia. Now, here are the cars that will also be on stage at MITEC from June 12-21.

MG’s KLIMS offerings ‘signals the brand’s next chapter in electrified and premium mobility for the Malaysian market’ and so far, they’ve confirmed previews of the MG ZS SUV and the IM6. The latter marks the first appearance of a model from the IM (Intelligence in Motion) premium sub-brand in Malaysia.

But we’ll start with the ZS, which actually predates the S5 EV. Not many will remember this, but the ZS EV was one of MG Motor Malaysia’s launch models alongside the MG4 back in March 2024. A new generation ZS appeared later that year, and made it to the previous KLIMS in December 2024.

More of the same then, but surely, after a second consecutive KLIMS preview, the ZS will soon hit local showrooms? We’ll get to see two variants of the ZS – Hybrid+ and Turbo. This generation of ZS is much larger than the one before – over 100 mm longer (4,430 mm) and nine mm wider (1,818 mm), with a 29 mm longer wheelbase (2,610 mm).

The hybrid’s 102 PS/128 Nm 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with a 136 PS/250 Nm electric motor, a three-speed hybrid transmission and a 1.83 kWh battery. Total system output of 196 PS and 465 Nm of torque, good for 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds, while achieving claimed fuel consumption of 5.1 litres per 100 km on the WLTP cycle. The turbo’s 1.5T makes 170 PS/275 Nm, and is mated to a CVT.

Think of the IM6 as SAIC Motor’s rival to the BYD Sealion 7 and Xpeng G6. At 4,904 mm long and 1,988 mm wide, the IM6 has a larger footprint than those two, and its 2,950 mm wheelbase is also longer than the Sealion 7’s by 20 mm. The super curvy body’s most distinctive angle is the rear, which reminds us of the Aston Martin DBX.

MG IM6 at BIMS 2025

In Thailand, the Premium RWD powertrain has a motor at the rear making 295 PS (217 kW) and 450 Nm of torque, good for 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The battery is a 75 kWh lithium-ion NMC unit and claimed range is 550 km in the easier NEDC standard. Max charging rates are 11 kW AC and 153 kW DC, and there’s a 6.6 kW V2L function to power your accessories.

The Performance AWD gets another motor at the front for a total of 787 PS (572 kW), 802 Nm and a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.48 seconds. Also an NMC unit, the battery capacity is 100 kWh and NEDC range is 634 km. As for charging, the Performance AWD’s max rate is 22 kW AC and 396 kW DC, and getting from 10-80% SoC takes less than 20 minutes. Top speed is 240 km/h, 40 km/h higher than the RWD.

The range-topper also gets air suspension that auto adjusts to three levels – normal, 20 mm higher or 50 mm lower – according to driving mode. The IM6 comes with four-wheel steering and disc brakes with orange calipers from Continental. Wheels are 20-inch for the RWD and 21-inch for the Performance AWD, which also gets a more conventional/sporty design with a black finish. What do you think?

GALLERY: MG ZS at KLIMS 2024

GALLERY: MG IM6 at BIMS 2025

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