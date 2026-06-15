Perodua shows P-AssistGo, P-Rescue, SmartSentry at KLIMS – tech concepts for EV convenience and safety

In Local News, Perodua, Safety, Technology, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / June 15 2026 3:13 pm

Besides the C2 Concept, new model teaser, QV-E G+ concept and Aruz Space concept, Perodua also has on display at the ongoing Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026 some EV-related technology concepts. You know the importance the national carmaker places on the ‘ecosystem’, right? It always emphasises going beyond merely ‘building cars’ to put ‘people first’.

We start with P-AssistGo – basically a robotic arm complete with fingers that simply helps you take a charging cable and plug it into an EV. Scoff at this you may, but a DC gun and cable is often pretty heavy – I myself usually need two hands to carry it (yes, I need to hit the gym soon) and I can imagine how much of an ordeal it would be for elders.

Next is something called P-Rescue, which is a drone carrying an EV fire blanket. The idea is this can be deployed from a fire engine to help extinguish EV fires remotely, without any human needing to get too close. Skeptics would question Perodua’s faith in EV battery safety, even as it is now an EV seller, but altruists would laud any initiative that advances the safety cause.

Finally, wireless EV charging, which Perodua calls SmartSentry. The KLIMS mock-up consists of a floor plate and a screen showing % SoC, range, time remaining and a 22 kW DC charge rate, which seems implausible for a wireless affair – even Porsche’s system maxes out at 11 kW AC. What do you think of Perodua’s tech concepts, and which do you think is most useful?

Perodua P-AssistGo (robot EV charger) at KLIMS 2026

Perodua P-Rescue (drone carrying an EV fire blanket) at KLIMS 2026

Perodua SmartSentry Charger (wireless EV charger) at KLIMS 2026

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