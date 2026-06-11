Perodua teases new model with QV-E styling at KLIMS, coming soon – next-gen Myvi, Bezza?

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Jonathan Lee / June 11 2026 4:48 pm

Such is the sheer number of cars and displays at Perodua’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) stand that you’d be forgiven for missing a “Coming Soon” screen at the centre of it all. It’s not helped by the fact that the LED panels frequently rotate, rather annoyingly obscuring what they’re showing.

But if you’re patient, you’ll be able to spot a few shadowy angles of a new model from the national carmaker. At first, the full-width light bar across the front end and the bonnet-mounted Perodua badge brings to mind the QV-E, but the vertical illuminated lines on either corner marks the car out as something entirely different.

The headlights are also integrated into the daytime running lights as a single unit, rather than being split as per the EV. Also visible in the video are inverted L-shaped taillights.

From what we can tell, there are only two existing models that are ripe for replacement. The current Myvi and Bezza are eight and ten years old respectively, and the next generations of both have been speculated on for some time. Of these two, the Myvi seems to be the one most in need of a refresh, given that the Bezza remains Malaysia’s most popular car (well, until last month, that is).

It’s the car’s profile that is throwing us off. The abstract flowing lines hint at a long and low car with a sleek roofline that curves towards the rear – almost like a Porsche 911. This would rule a Myvi out, as that car is supposed to be a practical, pragmatic hatchback.

We could perhaps see the Bezza adopt a fastback design, much like the latest Vios. It must be said, however, that Perodua itself has previously admitted that the next-gen sedan is still years away from entering production, so a launch this year looks unlikely. We’re also pretty certain that the car is not related to the C2 Concept also being shown at KLIMS, as it presages P2’s next EV instead.

In any case, the next Perodua model will continue to be developed in partnership with Daihatsu, as opposed to being an entirely in-house effort like the QV-E. Sporting a Perodua-designed body (or “tophat”), it should continue to utilise the ubiquitous 106 PS/ 1.5 litre 2NR-VE naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine and a Dual-Mode CVT.

Perodua also has aspirations to bring hybrid powertrains to market, and this new model could be the perfect springboard. It could use either Daihatsu’s e-Smart Hybrid – which uses the electric motor for propulsion and the combustion engine solely as a generator – or Toyota’s system from the Vios and Yaris Cross that features a planetary gearset to manage the two power sources.

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