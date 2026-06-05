Perodua QV-E EV – why isn’t the battery included? Perodua explains its battery leasing programme

Jonathan James Tan

Perodua has posted a video on its Facebook page to explain the QV-E‘s much-maligned battery leasing programme. It reiterates much of the points you’ve heard before – battery degrades over time, Perodua takes responsibility for the battery’s health and environmentally-friendly disposal, resale value is protected because the car’s value isn’t tied to the battery.

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“When the EV battery isn’t your responsibility, you’re protected from the usual concerns of ownership”, says the caption, and one of the texts in the video says “most EVs come with battery worries. QV-E doesn’t.”

You will no doubt find a thousand ways to poke holes at this (for the uninitiated or to jog your memory, dive deep into the Perodua QV-E’s battery leasing scheme here – it is rather complex), but what has us scratching our heads most is the ‘guaranteed resale value’ part.

You see, as far as we’re aware, Perodua has yet to publicise how much it’ll buy back the car for after X years/X km (you can only sell it through Perodua Pre-Owned Vehicles). So while you don’t have to worry about finding buyers when you’re done with the QV-E, you don’t know what the resale value is going to be.

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Filed under:
Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Perodua, Videos
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Comments

  1. comment avatar Masakroti
    no other car company in the world dare to do ah long business under the guise of batery rental service
    Thumb up 15 Thumb down 1 Reply
    • comment avatar Dong gor
      Why are we visiting this topic again? No one gives a shit the reason, the sales number is what matters. Replaying your explanations won't increase the sales even by another unit
      Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0 Reply
      • comment avatar Jen Z
        Lease Perodua Ativa Hybrid Full Spec was RM500 only, included whole car, not just Hybrid.
        Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 Reply
  2. comment avatar Dino
    You’d have to be living under a rock to not know how terrible a deal that QV-E is. Guess ignorance of the market is only pathway for Perodua to sell that trash can on wheels.
    Thumb up 14 Thumb down 1 Reply
  3. comment avatar newme
    I admire their never-give-up attitude but not their stupidity. By doubling down, they just proved that that public opinion and preference does not matter. They think they are smarter than all of you.
    Thumb up 17 Thumb down 0 Reply
  4. comment avatar ioma
    This company will soon become marketing case study for universities.
    Soon, you will see "How to screw up a company?" in self-help section in MPH.
    Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0 Reply
  5. comment avatar mat
    The problem is not the battery leasing scheme or the monthly rate for the leasing, the problem is the very high price of the car itself without the battery where other competitor include the battery with similar or lower price. If the QV-E is RM 40~50k without the battery then it makes more sense.
    Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0 Reply
  6. comment avatar why isn’t the b...
    PERODUA make your own Battery IF you have the knowhow

    IF you have the materials to make the Battery
    Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 Reply
  7. comment avatar macampondan
    P2 think buyers don't know how to do math. I guess... let the sales figures prove their point. No need to be frustrated. lol
    Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0 Reply
  8. comment avatar deadhorsecommen...
    Perodua can continue to beat on that dead horse of guaranteed resale value and no battery worries sampai mampus, since the only one buying is literally tauke showroom perodua and they guy who developed the app. and then buat some generic AI post about how amazing the car is.
    Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0 Reply
  9. comment avatar skibidi halal
    80k for local brand EV is cheap, not sure what everyone is complaining about. learn to be grateful about local product.
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 13 Reply
  10. comment avatar Karim Abdullah
    You really have to applaud Perodua’s absolute dedication to brand exclusivity. Moving a grand total of 20 units in December 2025 is a sheer masterclass in keeping the QV-E rarer than a limited-edition supercar on Malaysian roads. It takes a very special kind of corporate genius to sink RM800 million and two years of R&D into a highly anticipated national EV project, only to meticulously curate a customer base so small you could fit all of them around a single table at the local mamak. Bravo for keeping the streets entirely uncluttered by your own product!

    But let’s be brutally honest: those microscopic sales figures are exactly the slow, painful market death this tragic financial trap deserves. Trying to pawn off an RM80,000 "budget" car where the buyer *never* actually owns the battery and is forced to bleed out an inescapable RM275 subscription fee every single month for nine years isn't car ownership—it's a hostage situation. It is genuinely a joy to watch the market collectively laugh at the sheer audacity of renting out a car's most vital organ. They named it the "Quest for Visionary Electric," but the only vision here is watching it rot on the showroom floor while the Malaysian public rightfully takes their money to literally anyone else.
    Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0 Reply
  11. comment avatar JustGuess
    Just admit this marketing fails miserably.
    Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0 Reply
  12. comment avatar Unker Sam
    You dun service loan, car battery remotely suspended or can't be replaced. Possibile?
    Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 Reply
    • comment avatar DonkeyKong
      That's exactly what they said would happen. The battery can be remotely disabled if subscription lapses. So when people run into financial downturns and can't service their car loan and battery subscription for a month or two, they will lose the ability to make a living as well when their QVE becomes a deadweight occupying porch space.

      No wonder Perodua's primary target market aren't even giving the QVE a second look!
      Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 Reply
  13. comment avatar B15
    kenapa masih layan org bingai ni ?
    Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 Reply
  14. comment avatar Ultra Kiasu
    I think only tesla early batch had issue with their battery degrade. Most other EV makers also warrant their battery if it degrade to quickly or abnormaly. This is like p2 asking customer to pay premium for battery warranty when the competitors just include it in the price tag.
    Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 Reply
  15. comment avatar normal_user
    Jonathan, when will Paultan.org crew run in-depth test drive & review of the QVE? It's been long time since it was launch.
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
    • comment avatar Raja Kamarul
      But why? Less than 100 registered, and ⅓ of that is for showroom tests, ⅓ is for management and another ⅓ is for interested media. That last one is a small group, as it would have low reader/viewership. Thankless and useless effort to review.
      Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
  16. comment avatar Jamal
    Perodua is beating a dead horse, the consumers are smarter that’s why no one is buying this car. Perodua just swallow your pride and include battery like the rest of the players.
    Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 Reply
  17. comment avatar Chong Or Pei
    Originally, the problem was neither Toyota nor Daihatsu wanted to collaborate; we dont believe in "e". So they were given the nod to speak to others, but they did one better (or worse, depending on your inclinations) and went with Magna Steyr.

    Fast forward a few months, and hey presto, Toyota launches not one, not two but THREE EVs in Malaysia, including one rebadge, from Suzuki's catalogue in India.

    Perodua must feel royally butthurt at this as they could have gone the simpler route and have a rebadged Suzuki. Instead, they spend truckloads to have a non starter.

    Good game, Toyota. I see what you did, Daihatsu. Notty!
    Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0 Reply
  18. comment avatar :)
    Sell for rm60k, with battery leasing then still ok lor..
    Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0 Reply
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