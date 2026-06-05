Perodua QV-E EV – why isn’t the battery included? Perodua explains its battery leasing programme

Perodua has posted a video on its Facebook page to explain the QV-E‘s much-maligned battery leasing programme. It reiterates much of the points you’ve heard before – battery degrades over time, Perodua takes responsibility for the battery’s health and environmentally-friendly disposal, resale value is protected because the car’s value isn’t tied to the battery.

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“When the EV battery isn’t your responsibility, you’re protected from the usual concerns of ownership”, says the caption, and one of the texts in the video says “most EVs come with battery worries. QV-E doesn’t.”

You will no doubt find a thousand ways to poke holes at this (for the uninitiated or to jog your memory, dive deep into the Perodua QV-E’s battery leasing scheme here – it is rather complex), but what has us scratching our heads most is the ‘guaranteed resale value’ part.

You see, as far as we’re aware, Perodua has yet to publicise how much it’ll buy back the car for after X years/X km (you can only sell it through Perodua Pre-Owned Vehicles). So while you don’t have to worry about finding buyers when you’re done with the QV-E, you don’t know what the resale value is going to be.

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