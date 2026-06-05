Perodua QV-E EV – why isn’t the battery included? Perodua explains its battery leasing programme

Perodua has posted a video on its Facebook page to explain the QV-E‘s much-maligned battery leasing programme. It reiterates much of the points you’ve heard before – battery degrades over time, Perodua takes responsibility for the battery’s health and environmentally-friendly disposal, resale value is protected because the car’s value isn’t tied to the battery.
“When the EV battery isn’t your responsibility, you’re protected from the usual concerns of ownership”, says the caption, and one of the texts in the video says “most EVs come with battery worries. QV-E doesn’t.”
You will no doubt find a thousand ways to poke holes at this (for the uninitiated or to jog your memory, dive deep into the Perodua QV-E’s battery leasing scheme here – it is rather complex), but what has us scratching our heads most is the ‘guaranteed resale value’ part.
You see, as far as we’re aware, Perodua has yet to publicise how much it’ll buy back the car for after X years/X km (you can only sell it through Perodua Pre-Owned Vehicles). So while you don’t have to worry about finding buyers when you’re done with the QV-E, you don’t know what the resale value is going to be.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.
15 1
7 0
1 0
14 1
17 0
Soon, you will see "How to screw up a company?" in self-help section in MPH.
9 0
6 0
IF you have the materials to make the Battery
1 0
2 0
2 0
0 13
But let’s be brutally honest: those microscopic sales figures are exactly the slow, painful market death this tragic financial trap deserves. Trying to pawn off an RM80,000 "budget" car where the buyer *never* actually owns the battery and is forced to bleed out an inescapable RM275 subscription fee every single month for nine years isn't car ownership—it's a hostage situation. It is genuinely a joy to watch the market collectively laugh at the sheer audacity of renting out a car's most vital organ. They named it the "Quest for Visionary Electric," but the only vision here is watching it rot on the showroom floor while the Malaysian public rightfully takes their money to literally anyone else.
5 0
2 0
1 0
No wonder Perodua's primary target market aren't even giving the QVE a second look!
1 0
1 0
1 0
0 0
0 0
1 0
Fast forward a few months, and hey presto, Toyota launches not one, not two but THREE EVs in Malaysia, including one rebadge, from Suzuki's catalogue in India.
Perodua must feel royally butthurt at this as they could have gone the simpler route and have a rebadged Suzuki. Instead, they spend truckloads to have a non starter.
Good game, Toyota. I see what you did, Daihatsu. Notty!
1 0
0 0