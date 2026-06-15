Perodua QV-E gets new lower pricing – RM63,499 with BaaS battery leasing, RM87,499 for outright purchase

Perodua has announced that following a major localisation shift, which has resulted in better efficiency, it has revised the price of its QV-E electric vehicle. When it was introduced in December last year, the QV-E – which stands for Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle – was priced at RM80,000 on-the-road without insurance, but that was excluding the EV battery, which is leased to car owners in what Perodua calls Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) at RM275 a month (RM297 with tax applied).
The new price for the QV-E will be RM93,999 to own the vehicle outright or RM69,999, plus a lowered monthly RM215 for the BaaS package (inclusive of tax, and for nine years) – the latter means that for that avenue, there is a RM10k reduction in the vehicle price on top of the lower subscription price for the battery leasing.
However, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that for a limited time, the automaker was introducing a special RM6,500 rebate for the vehicle. Effective immediately, the price is RM87,499 to completely own the QV-E or RM63,499 with the BaaS package (again with a monthly fee of RM215 per month for nine years). This special price offer with the RM6,500 rebate runs until September 30, 2026.
As for QV-E existing customers, Zainal said the existing QV-E customers will see their monthly BaaS fee reduced to RM215 per month from RM275 previously. The new monthly payment of RM215 will come into effect on their next payment cycle. He added that customers will be given a special refund, and they will be contacted by their respective sales advisors soon.
He stated that BaaS is offered to give customers peace of mind by allowing Perodua to manage the EV battery throughout their ownership experience during the nine-year leasing period. “For those who want to buy the QV-E on outright purchase, Perodua does offer to buy the battery when comes the time to dispose of it (the battery),” he added.
Coverage for the battery under the BaaS leasing plan is unlimited mileage with minimum 70% battery state of health (SoH) guaranteed throughout the leasing period. For outright purchase, the battery is covered by a limited eight-year or 160,000 km warranty with minimum 70% battery SoH guaranteed.
He said that due to localisation, the automaker was able to further optimise its operations and was now sharing those benefits with customers. He added that the company has also managed to increase production of the EV to above 500 units a month.
“Perodua and its local vendors have been able to manufacture a significant number of parts locally, and this means that we will be less dependent on foreign technology and supply chains, This development is important as we can now build a more resilient inventory of spare parts – especially the car body parts – to ensure that customers can rely on readily available domestically produced items when they need it,” he said.
GALLERY: Perodua QV-E
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Comments
Hmm. Might be good move. at least sales can increase
ok, hopefully the whole industry get Miti relieve now?
rakyat will support new car life cycle.
all the bashers have to stfu now because kind and caring perodua made EV affordable to B40.
too late now..
Main worry is parking it overnight in the condo car park. There’s is no plan B if it catches fire while your entire family is deep in sleep upstairs (30 storey condo). Best case is everyone get to escape, but u still have to watch your entire condo burn down because we can’t stop the thermal run away
Why are you assuming it’s a given it will catch on fire?
Apparently ICE cars self-immolating is a non-issue?
ICE cars burning fire less heat intensity. also easier to extinguish compared to battery fire.
if you are stupid, better keep your mouth shut!
Under Madani EV prices going down the wazoo because of his election promise to lower EV car prices. He kept his promise so he must be reelected!
ok.. that’s they way to go. let customer decide if to buy outright or use leasing model. hopefully this will propel QEV forward.. good luck perodua
Wow a 20% discount. Perodua profit must be sky high on the original pricing, they probably trying to rip off the rakyat previously.
It is still more expensive than Proton emas 5, as Perodua is historically seen to be cheaper than Proton. But at least Perodua is moving in the right direction price wise.
tge battery caapacity in perodua is bigger than emas5 battery
What is the T&C and warranty like for QV-E RM93,999 vehicle outright package.
Still skeptikal.
What happened to the SH that about at RM80 with leasing earlier?
Not gonna lie, this is quite tempting. With BaaS, you can save a fair bit compared to purchasing the battery outright, especially with the special price of RM63,499. Although, I feel they should just maintain the promotional price, considering the driving range still falls a bit short compared to some competitors.
That said, I’m really curious whether the pros truly outweigh the cons. Does anyone here have any experience with BaaS or a good understanding of how it works?
One thing I’m wondering about is what happens if a customer falls behind on the battery payments. Will they come and tow the battery away or remotely disable it?
Well there it is, that’s a more honest step – and an alternative to the eMas 5. It’s a start
Finally do the slightly right thing, how bout those early bird that u scammed them b4?! any compensation?!
tunggu lagi!
My heart goes to those early buyers who bought the car at 80k without the battery.. GG
Finally affordable Perodua EV..lesson learn, know you target market.