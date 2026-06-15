Perodua QV-E gets new lower pricing – RM63,499 with BaaS battery leasing, RM87,499 for outright purchase

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Perodua / by Anthony Lim / June 15 2026 3:43 pm

Perodua has announced that following a major localisation shift, which has resulted in better efficiency, it has revised the price of its QV-E electric vehicle. When it was introduced in December last year, the QV-E – which stands for Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle – was priced at RM80,000 on-the-road without insurance, but that was excluding the EV battery, which is leased to car owners in what Perodua calls Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) at RM275 a month (RM297 with tax applied).

The new price for the QV-E will be RM93,999 to own the vehicle outright or RM69,999, plus a lowered monthly RM215 for the BaaS package (inclusive of tax, and for nine years) – the latter means that for that avenue, there is a RM10k reduction in the vehicle price on top of the lower subscription price for the battery leasing.

However, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that for a limited time, the automaker was introducing a special RM6,500 rebate for the vehicle. Effective immediately, the price is RM87,499 to completely own the QV-E or RM63,499 with the BaaS package (again with a monthly fee of RM215 per month for nine years). This special price offer with the RM6,500 rebate runs until September 30, 2026.

As for QV-E existing customers, Zainal said the existing QV-E customers will see their monthly BaaS fee reduced to RM215 per month from RM275 previously. The new monthly payment of RM215 will come into effect on their next payment cycle. He added that customers will be given a special refund, and they will be contacted by their respective sales advisors soon.

He stated that BaaS is offered to give customers peace of mind by allowing Perodua to manage the EV battery throughout their ownership experience during the nine-year leasing period. “For those who want to buy the QV-E on outright purchase, Perodua does offer to buy the battery when comes the time to dispose of it (the battery),” he added.

Coverage for the battery under the BaaS leasing plan is unlimited mileage with minimum 70% battery state of health (SoH) guaranteed throughout the leasing period. For outright purchase, the battery is covered by a limited eight-year or 160,000 km warranty with minimum 70% battery SoH guaranteed.

Perodua QV-E new 2026 price list. Click to enlarge.

He said that due to localisation, the automaker was able to further optimise its operations and was now sharing those benefits with customers. He added that the company has also managed to increase production of the EV to above 500 units a month.

“Perodua and its local vendors have been able to manufacture a significant number of parts locally, and this means that we will be less dependent on foreign technology and supply chains, This development is important as we can now build a more resilient inventory of spare parts – especially the car body parts – to ensure that customers can rely on readily available domestically produced items when they need it,” he said.

GALLERY: Perodua QV-E

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