2025 Zeekr 7X launched in Malaysia – Model Y, Sealion 7, G6 rival, up to 646 PS, 615 km WLTP, from RM179.8k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Zeekr / by Jonathan James Tan / August 22 2025 8:21 pm

You saw it at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025 and at paultan.org‘s Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE); now the Zeekr 7X has finally landed in Malaysia officially, in RM179,800 RWD Standard Range, RM190,800 RWD Long Range and RM226,800 AWD Performance variants. Prices are OTR before insurance. Over 1,000 bookings have been received for the 7X to date, according to Zeekr Malaysia, and the waiting period is now 3-4 months. Customer deliveries are to start mid-September.

Its competitors are the likes of the Tesla Model Y (RM195k-242k), BYD Sealion 7 (RM188k-204k) and Xpeng G6 (RM169k-189k). The 800-volt Zeekr 7X is 4,787 mm long, 1,930 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall, with a 2,900 mm wheelbase.

The two lower variants share the same 421 PS/440 Nm rear-mounted electric motor and six-second 0-100 km/h time, but the Standard Range uses a 75 kWh LFP battery (480 km WLTP) while the Long Range has a 100 kWh NMC battery, making it the range king (615 km WLTP) of the three variants.

The Performance has two motors making 646 PS and 710 Nm of torque altogether, so it does the century sprint in just 3.8 seconds. The Performance has the same battery as the Long Range, but because it has more, erm, performance, range drops to 543 km WLTP.

In terms of charging, the Zeekr 7X can swallow up to 22 kW AC across the board, but the Standard Range, having the smallest battery, is the fastest-charging variant. It’ll get from 10-100% in 4.5 hours (an hour faster than the other two) at 22 kW AC, and can take up to 450 kW DC (30 kW more than the other two), enabling it to get from 10-80% in a crazy 10.5 minutes (16 minutes for the RWD Long Range and AWD Performance at 420 kW DC). All variants have 3.3-kW vehicle-to-load (V2L).

The Standard Range’s suspension consists of front double wishbones and a multi-link rear, paired with 19-inch multi-spoke alloys wrapped with Continental EcoContact 7 rubber. LED headlamps, daytime running lights and tail lamps are also standard, along with RGB dynamic ambient lighting. There are 36 cabin storage areas, including two underneath the rear bench. Also on are frameless doors and an interior occupant monitoring system (OMS) camera.

Other items on the base variant include a powered tailgate, a panoramic glass roof with powered sunshade, a manually-adjustable leather steering wheel, leatherette upholstery, powered front seats with memory, powered rear seats with 10-degree backrest adjustment, a 13.02-inch digital instrument cluster, a 16-inch centre touch-screen with a 3.5K mini-LED display (Qualcomm 8295 chip), 10 speakers, three-zone climate control as well as wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

The Long Range gets additions such as a power-adjustable steering wheel, front seat ventilation and massage, a 36.21-inch augmented reality head-up display, 21 Zeekr Sound Pro speakers (including headrest speakers) and dual 50-watt wireless phone chargers.

But it’s the AWD Performance that has all the bells and whistles, including 20-inch multi-spoke alloys covered in Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres, orange Akebono front four-piston brake callipers, orange rear callipers, single-chamber air suspension with continuous control damping, powered doors (which none of its rivals get), full-grain Nappa leather upholstery and powered rear side window sunshades.

The highlight of the top-spec car is the Zeekr Stargate Integrated Smart Light Curtain, which features 1,831 LEDs on the front panel above the headlamps that are customisable to show different patterns. Text is not available for now (Zeekr Malaysia is working to get authorities’ approval) but this could arrive as an OTA update later. By the way, the AWD Performance has an illuminated Zeekr logo in the middle of the Stargate; the other two variants have no Stargate, so they have a regular Zeekr logo on the bonnet.

Click to enlarge specs

Safety? No matter which variant you choose, you get seven airbags, ACC, lane centring control, lane keep assist, auto lane change, AEB with forward collision warning and mitigation, parking emergency brake, door open warning, blind spot monitoring, rear collision mitigation support, front and rear cross traffic alert, driver monitoring, automated parking assist, a 360 camera with transparent chassis and sentry mode.

There are five body colours – Crystal White, Onyx Black, Tech Grey and Forest Green are available for all variants while Brook Blue with a silver roof is an AWD Performance-exclusive (RM3k option). As for the interior, black is standard, but the AWD Performance can be had with a purple and white cabin. The range-topping variant can also be specced with 21-inch forged alloys for RM14.8k.

Warranties? Five years/150,000 km for the vehicle and eight years/160,000 km for the high-voltage battery. Buyers get a free 22 kW wallbox and solar tint, plus one year free connected services to access the Zeekr App, onboard navigation and OTA updates – beyond this, customers may extend at extra cost (prices yet to be determined). Without data connectivity, App Controls will not work and OTA will only be possible via Wi-Fi.

There’s also an eight-litre in-car fridge (-15 to 50 degrees Celsius) that the first 500 customers will get as an early bird gift, which is, for now, not available for new customers. It’s a plug-and-play accessory that slides into the drawer at the back of the centre console.

Zeekr 7X Malaysian brochure

Zeekr 7X AWD Performance launched in Malaysia

Zeekr 7X AWD Performance at PACE 2025

Zeekr 7X RWD Long Range launched in Malaysia

