Zeekr 7X launching in Malaysia on Aug 22 at KL Tower, customers invited for drive experience Aug 23-24

In Cars, Local News, Zeekr / by Paul Tan / August 17 2025 10:49 pm

Zeekr Malaysia’s official social media channels have announced that the Zeekr 7X electric SUV will be launched at Kuala Lumpur Tower on August 22 2025.

The post also mentions that interested members of the public will be able to get up close and personal with the Zeekr 7X at the KL Tower event as well as test drive at the event during the weekend of August 23-24 2025 by filling up this form to register.

Zeekr 7X specs, pricing and competition

Click to enlarge

An official brochure for the Zeekr 7X has been posted on the brand’s Malaysian website, giving us a good look at the specifications and equipment that will be available.

Indicative pricing is what we’re getting for now, with the RWD Standard Range listed at RM182,000. This is followed by the RWD Long Range at RM195,000 and AWD Performance at RM230,000.

Buyers will get to choose from five exterior colours, with Crystal White, Onyx Black, Tech Grey and Forest Green being available for all three variants, while Brooke Blue that is paired with a silver roof is exclusive to the AWD Performance. Based on the brochure, Crystal White is the default option, with the other hues being a cost option.

The 7X competes against the likes of the Tesla Model Y and BYD Sealion 7, the former ranging from RM195,450 to RM242,450, while the latter is from RM187,710 to RM203,710. The Xpeng G6 is also a competitor and ranges from RM168,820 to RM188,820.

