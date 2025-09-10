Zeekr 7X to receive more powerful electric motors, larger battery in China – up to 802 km CLTC EV range

In Cars, International News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / September 10 2025 2:03 pm

According to CarNewsChina, the Zeekr 7X will soon receive updates to its powertrain line-up in China. A recent filing with the country’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) reveals the SUV is set to get more powerful electric motors and increased battery capacity, with the design remaining largely unchanged.

The new 7X will continue to be offered with rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, with the former equipped with an electric motor rated at 503 PS (496 hp or 370 kW). This is an improvement from the current model that currently has 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) in RWD guise.

Meanwhile, the front electric motor in the AWD variant is said to serve up 292 PS (288 hp or 215 kW), up from the current 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW). No mention on whether the AWD’s rear electric motor will be upgraded, but the total system output is expected to be higher than the present 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW).

As for the battery, it will come in 75- and 103-kWh capacities, the latter being an improvement over the 100-kWh unit used in higher-end variants. Depending on the motor configuration, the newer 103-kWh battery is said to deliver a CLTC-rated range of either 802 km, 770 km or 715 km, while it is 600 km or 620 km for the 75-kWh unit. The current 7X range figures are 605 km (RWD, 75 kWh LFP), 780 km (RWD, 100 kWh NMC) and 705 km (AWD, 100 kWh NMC).

Zeekr has mentioned previously that some variants of the 7X will be equipped with a 900-volt electrical architecture, which is an upgrade from the 800-volt system that is standard across all versions of the current model on sale. This will likely see improved charging times, although we will need to wait for the revised 7X to be formally introduced for further details.

