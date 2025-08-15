Zeekr 7X launched in Thailand – three variants; from RM182k; up to 646 PS, 710 Nm, 730 km NEDC EV range

In Cars, International News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / August 15 2025 2:22 pm

While we wait for the Zeekr 7X to be launched in Malaysia, Thailand has received official pricing for the brand’s first electric SUV, just a few months after the model was presented at this year’s Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS). As with our market, Thailand gets the 7X in three variants, namely the Standard RWD, Long Range RWD and Performance AWD.

Pricing starts from 1.399 million baht (about RM182k) for the Standard RWD, going up to 1.599 million baht (RM208k) for the Long Range RWD and 1.799 million baht (RM234k) for the range-topping Performance AWD. The figures aren’t too far off the estimated price range for the 7X in Malaysia, which is between RM182k and RM230k.

In Thailand, the Zeekr 7X competes against models like the Tesla Model Y (1.719 million to 2.019 million baht; RM224k to RM263k), BYD Sealion 7 (1.249 million to 1.399 million baht; RM162k to RM182k) and Xpeng G6 (1.439 million to 1.599 million baht; RM187k to RM208k), all of which are also available in Malaysia.

However, there are additional competitors offered in Thailand that we don’t currently have here, including the Avatr 11 that ranges from 2.099 million to 2.299 million baht (RM273k to RM299k) as well as the Deepal S07 from 1.399 million to 1.499 million baht (RM182k to RM195k) – the latter was previewed in Malaysia in January. All the alternatives mentioned are roughly the same size as the 7X, with the Avatr 11 being the largest of the bunch.

Powertrain-wise, the Standard RWD features a 75-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery powering a rear electric motor rated at 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 440 Nm of torque. The Long Range RWD retains the same electric motor but gets a 100-kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery.

Meanwhile, the Performance AWD gets the NMC battery and another electric motor at the front for a total system output of 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW) and 710 Nm. The 0-100 km/h time for the RWD variants is six seconds, with the Performance AWD being quicker at 3.8 seconds. We should point out these specifications are identical to what we’re getting.

A full spec sheet isn’t currently available on Zeekr Thailand’s official website, but Headlightmag reports range figures of 565 km (Standard RWD), 730 km (Long Range RWD) and 665 km (Performance AWD). Strangely, these are following the NEDC standard, while our local brochure lists WLTP figures of 480 km, 615 km and 543 km respectively. The standard equipment also appears to identical, with some changes like the the Performance AWD that gets 21-inch forged wheels (20-inch units for our AWD Performance).

As for colours, Crystal White, Onyx Black, Tech Grey and Forest Green, all with a black interior, are available for the Standard RWD. The Long Range RWD and Performance AWD have the option of Crystal White and Onyx Black, also with a black interior, or Tech Grey and Forest Green which come with a white interior and purple accents.

The 7X comes with a five-year, 150,000-km warranty, while its battery is covered for eight years or 180,000 km (whichever comes first). Zeekr Thailand offers a free wall box (with installation) and insurance coverage for one year, along with 24-hour roadside assistance and a 20,000-baht (RM2.6k) gift voucher to purchase Zeekr products or services.

GALLERY: Zeekr 7X previewed at 2025 Bangkok International Motor Show

