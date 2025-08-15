2025 Zeekr 7X EV Malaysian brochure out – up to 646 PS, 615 km WLTP; RM182k to RM230k est; ADAS std

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / August 15 2025 10:34 am

An official brochure for the Zeekr 7X has been posted on the brand’s Malaysian website, giving us a good look at the specifications and equipment that will be available on the electric SUV that is expected to be launched this quarter.

The 7X was first previewed at this year’s Malaysia Autoshow (MAS) in May before being shown to the public again in July at the Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE). As it has been known for some time, the brand’s first electric SUV will be offered in three variants, including the base RWD Standard Range, the mid-spec RWD Long Range and the range-topping AWD Performance.

Indicative pricing is what we’re getting for now, with the RWD Standard Range listed at RM182,000. This is followed by the RWD Long Range at RM195,000 and AWD Performance at RM230,000. The 7X competes against the likes of the Tesla Model Y and BYD Sealion 7, the former ranging from RM195,450 to RM242,450, while the latter is from RM187,710 to RM203,710. The Xpeng G6 is also a competitor and ranges from RM168,820 to RM188,820.

In terms of dimensions, the five-seat 7X measures 4,787 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,900 mm. That puts within range of the competition, although the Sealion 7 has a larger footprint over the others. Three different powertrain configurations are available for the 7X, all of which are built on an 800-volt electrical architecture. Here’s an overview of what you’re getting with each:

Zeekr 7X RWD Standard Range

Electric motor output: 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 440 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 6 seconds

Battery: 75 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Range (WLTP): 480 km

AC charging: 22 kW; 10-100% in 4.5 hours

DC charging: 450 kW; 10-80% in 10.5 minutes

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) output: 3.3 kW

Zeekr 7X RWD Long Range

Electric motor output: 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 440 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 6 seconds

Battery: 100 kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM)

Range (WLTP): 615 km

AC charging: 22 kW; 10-100% in 5.5 hours

DC charging: 420 kW; 10-80% in 16 minutes

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) output: 3.3 kW

Zeekr 7X AWD Performance

Electric motors output: 646 PS (637 hp or 475 kW) and 710 Nm; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.8 seconds

Battery: 100 kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM)

Range (WLTP): 543 km

AC charging: 22 kW; 10-100% in 5.5 hours

DC charging: 420 kW; 10-80% in 16 minutes

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) output: 3.3 kW

Click to enlarge

For kit, the base variant’s suspension consists of front double wishbones and a multi-link rear, paired with 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. LED headlamps, daytime running lights and taillights are also standard, along with RGB dynamic ambient lighting.

Other items include frameless doors, a powered tailgate, a panoramic glass roof with powered sunshsade, a manually-adjustable leather steering wheel, leatherette seat upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, powered rear seats with 10 degrees of adjustment for the backrests, a 13.02-inch digital instrument cluster, a 16-inch infotainment touchscreen with a 3.5K mini-LED display, a 10-speaker sound system, triple-zone climate control as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Stepping up to the RWD Long Range brings with it improvements such as power adjustment for the steering wheel, ventilation and massage functions for the front seats, an augmented reality-enabled head-up display with 36.21 inches of projection space, a 21-speaker Zeekr Sound Pro system and dual 50-watt wireless charging pads.

For all the bells and whistles, you’ll need to go for the AWD Performance, which improves upon the RWD Long Range by gaining 20-inch multi-spoke alloys and single-chamber air suspension with continuous control damping (CCD).

The exterior also gets the Zeekr Stargate Integrated Smart Light Curtain featuring 1,831 LEDs on the front panel above the headlamps, which is meant to offer customisation and personalisation through text and emoticons. Other luxuries include powered doors, which isn’t present on its rivals, along with full-grain Nappa leather seat upholstery as well as powered sunshades for the rear side windows. All variants get a Qualcomm 8295 chip to power the infotainment system and 36 storage areas inside the cabin, including two underneath the rear seat bench.

The safety and driver assist kit is identical across the line-up too, including seven airbags, adaptive cruise control with lane centring control, lane keep assist, automatic lane change, automatic emergency braking with forward collision warning and mitigation, parking emergency brake, door open warning, blind spot monitoring, rear collision mitigation support, front and rear cross traffic alert, driver monitoring, automated parking assist, a 360-degree camera with transparent chassis and sentry mode.

Buyers will get to choose from five exterior colours, with Crystal White, Onyx Black, Tech Grey and Forest Green being available for all three variants, while Brooke Blue that is paired with a silver roof is exclusive to the AWD Performance. Based on the brochure, Crystal White is the default option, with the other hues being a cost option.

As for the interior, a black theme comes as standard, with the range-topper having the option of a purple and white combination. The brochure also lists 21-inch forged wheels as a payable option, although there is no pricing for the add-ons for now.

We’re already in the middle of Q3 2025, so expect a launch to take place soon. Given the indicative pricing, specifications and equipment, what do you think of the 7X? Would you pick it over its close rivals?

GALLERY: Zeekr 7X at PACE 2025

