2024 Xpeng G6 launched in Malaysia – cheaper than Tesla Model Y; up to 570 km EV range; from RM166k

The Xpeng G6 is now officially launched in Malaysia, just over five months after Bermaz Auto announced it would be the sole distributor of the Chinese brand here. First revealed globally at last year’s Auto Shanghai, the G6 arrives as a fully-imported (CBU) model and directly competes against the Tesla Model Y here.

Built on Xpeng’s modular Smart Electric Platform Architecture 2.0 (SEPA 2.0) with an 800V electrical architecture, the G6 is offered in two variants. The starting point is the 580 Pro that retails for RM165,820 on-the-road without insurance, which is followed by the 755 Pro at RM185,820 – these are below initial estimates.

If you’re curious about the variant names, the numbers in them correspond to the range figures listed for the G6 in China – 580 km and 755 km – which are based on the country’s extremely generous CLTC standard. Bermaz Xpeng appropriately states closer-to-real-world WLTP figures for the G6 variants in its official spec sheet, which curiously lists the variants more sensibly – Standard Range and Long Range – so we’ll roll with that from here on out.

Peculiar variant names aside, the G6 is certainly worth looking at as an alternative to the Model Y because its starting price is competitive, undercutting the base Model Y that starts from RM191,000 by a whole RM25,180.

For the sum you’ll be paying, the entry-level Standard Range packs a 66-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides up to 435 km of range following the WLTP standard. This powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 259 PS (255 hp or 190 kW) and 440 Nm of torque, which enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.6 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h.

Step up to the Long Range and the battery chemistry is switched to nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) with a higher energy capacity of 87.5 kWh for up to 570 km of range. It’s still a rear-wheel drive setup here but power is bumped to 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) while torque stays the same at 440 Nm. The added grunt sees the century sprint time drop to 6.2 seconds but no change to the top speed.

So, how does the G6 stack up against the Model Y on paper? Well, the latter’s base variant is the Rear-Wheel Drive that offers 455 km of range (WLTP), a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds and a top speed of 217 km/h – Tesla doesn’t disclose outputs on its official website. Higher-spec variants of the Model Y cost more – Long-Range All-Wheel Drive at RM238,000 and Performance at RM280,000 – but they are dual-motor and all-wheel drive, which isn’t a configuration available for the G6 here but is offered in China.

On the charging front, both variants of the G6 support AC charging (Type 2) at a peak capacity of 11 kW, with a 5-100% state of charge (SoC) achieved in 7.5 hours for the Standard Range and 9.5 hours for the Long Range.

There’s also DC fast charging (CCS2) but the max capacity differs between the two as the Standard Range can handle up to 215 kW while the Long Range will go up to 280 kW, although both will see a 10-80% SoC in 20 minutes. The G6 also has a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function that can deliver up to 3.3 kW but you’ll have to source an adapter yourself as it is not provided.

In terms of dimensions, the G6 measures 4,753 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,890 mm. These figures are similar to those of the Model Y that is 4,751 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,624 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,891 mm. The G6 offers 571 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,374 litres with the rear 60:40 split-folding seats down.

While there are differences when it comes to the powertrain, all variants of the G6 are identically equipped. The kit list includes automatic LED headlamps, heated side mirrors, electric door release, a panoramic glass roof, a powered tailgate, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry and start, a heated steering wheel, two 50W wireless charging pads, an 18-speaker sound system (branded Xopera) as well as dual-zone climate control with rear vents and PM2.5 filter.

The interior can be had in a black or grey theme with leatherette upholstery, accompanied by powered front seats with heating and ventilation functions (only heated for the rear). As for displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chipset drives the Xmart OS that is shown on a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.96-inch central touchscreen.

2024 Xpeng G6 spec sheet; click to enlarge

The infotainment system comes with a digital voice assistant and supports 4G connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) updates, smart navigation, an app store as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s also a companion app for functions such as using your mobile phone as a Bluetooth key and various telematics features. The app is also used for Remote Parking Assist that is handy when dealing with tight parking spots.

Remote Parking Assist is one of several functions bundled into the Xpilot 2.5 suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which is supported by an Nvidia Orin-X processor, five millimeter-wave radars, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 12 cameras. You won’t need to pay more to get the complete set of functions either, as is the case with Tesla that charges RM16,000 for Enhanced Autopilot and RM32,000 Full Self-Driving.

Standard functions on the G6 include adaptive cruise control with stop and go and turning assist, lane centring assist, lane change assist, automatic speed limiter, assisted parking (with 360-degree camera and transparent chassis feature), driver monitoring, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam, blind spot monitoring, door open warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, rear collision warning and rear cross traffic alert.

2024 Xpeng G6 price list; click to enlarge

Unlike the Model Y, you won’t need to pay extra to get the G6 in other colours, ditto the interior scheme. Five colours are available, namely Midnight Black, Silver Frost, Artic White, Graphite Grey and Fiery Orange and each purchase comes with a five-year, 120,000-km manufacturer warranty, while the battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 km (whichever comes first).

For an extra RM4,300, you can get your G6 with a 7-kW, single-phase wall charger, the price inclusive of installation. There’s also the option of a more powerful 11-kW, three-phase wall charger but that will set you back RM5,000.

With both variants of the G6 priced below the cheapest Model Y on sale, and with the equipment on offer, would you pick Xpeng’s first model in Malaysia over the Tesla? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

