Xpeng G6 to gain dual-motor, AWD variant in Malaysia – new EVs in the pipeline, X9 MPV coming our way?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Xpeng / By Gerard Lye / August 28 2024 12:22 pm

The Xpeng G6 launched in Malaysia in two variants, both of which are rear-wheel drive but with differing outputs and battery capacities. This may disappoint buyers who were expecting the Tesla Model Y rival to also be offered with all-wheel drive, which is currently available in China.

However, Alan Ma, director of overseas product planning of Xpeng, revealed in a press conference following the G6’s launch that Malaysia will get an AWD option in the future. “Don’t worry, Malaysia will have it,” Ma said when asked if the G6 will get an AWD variant. According to him, Xpeng’s product strategy for global markets is dependent on the local environment, which can have different requirements.

In China, the AWD variant of the G6 is dubbed the 700 4WD High Performance Max (directly translated) and features a dual-motor setup rated at 487 PS (480 hp or 358 kW) and 660 Nm of torque. This enables a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 202 km/h, while the 87.5-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery offers up to 700 km of range following China’s extremely generous CLTC standard.

By comparison, the highest-spec variant of the G6 here – the 755 Pro – serves up 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW) and 440 Nm from its rear-mounted electric motor for a century sprint time of 6.2 seconds and top speed of 200 km/h. This variant uses the same battery as the AWD, but with up to 755 km (CLTC) or 570 km (WLTP) of range.

The 700 4WD High Performance Max is the most expensive variant of the G6 in China, retailing at 276,900 yuan (about RM169k). The G6 we have in Malaysia is priced from RM165,820 to RM185,820, well below the Model Y that starts at RM191,000 for the base Rear-Wheel Drive variant.

Higher-spec variants of the Model Y cost more – Long-Range All-Wheel Drive at RM238,000 and Performance at RM280,000 – and it is likely the AWD variant of the G6 will look to undercut these comparable offerings from Tesla.

Xpeng X9

Expanding the G6 range isn’t the only thing in Xpeng’s plans for Malaysia, as it was also hinted that new models will be coming, although no definite timeline or names were mentioned. The X9 is a strong possibility as the fully electric MPV and the G6 were launched in Hong Kong – a RHD market – in May this year.

As with the G6, the X9 is available with single- and dual-motor powertrains, the former featuring either an 84.5-kWh (610 km CLTC range) or 101.5-kWh (702 km CLTC range) battery feeding a front-mounted electric motor rated at 320 PS (315 hp or 235 kW) and 450 Nm.

Meanwhile, the AWD variant serves up 503 PS (496 hp or 370 kW) and 640 Nm, along with 640 km from the higher-capacity battery. Pricing for the X9 in China ranges from 359,800 to 419,800 yuan (RM219k to RM256k).

