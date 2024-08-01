Xpeng G6 Malaysian specifications revealed – single-motor; up to 87.5 kWh, 570 km range WLTP, 280 kW DC

Posted in Local News, Xpeng / By Mick Chan / August 1 2024 12:09 pm

Malaysian-market specifications for the soon-to-arrive Xpeng G6 have surfaced on the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club Facebook page, posted by Jackson Foo, and it reveals the upcoming electric coupé-SUV will be offered in this market in two variants.

Both will feature a single-motor powertrain with 2WD, which we know from other markets to be rear-mounted motor for rear-wheel-drive. The two variants are named the 435 Standard and the 570 Long Range, respectively, in reference to each variant’s claimed battery range of 435 km and 570 km on the WLTP testing cycle.

The 435 Standard is listed as featuring a 66 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery which takes up to 215 kW of DC charging to go from 10-80% state of charge in 20 minutes, while up to 11 kW of AC charging brings a 5-100% recharge in 7.5 hours. Its rear-mounted motor outputs 255 hp and 440 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the 570 Long Range gets a larger, 87.5 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that can take DC charging of up to 280 kW, with the 10-80% SoC gained also in 20 minutes due to the greater battery capacity. This will also take up to the same 11 kW of AC charging, which yields a 5-100% recharge in 9.5 hours. The motor in the 570 Long Range outputs 282 hp and the same 440 Nm of torque.

These motor output figures align with those of the Singapore-market model, while the Long Range variant in Thailand gets slightly more power at 296 PS (292 hp).

The specifications revealed for Malaysia thus far are brief, stating that both variants will come with 255/45R20 tyres and therefore 20-inch wheels, though inside the G6 there is a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.96-inch touchscreen, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Drawing from the Singapore-market specification, the G6 could bring features including automatic LED headlamps, a panoramic glass roof, a powered tailgate, seven airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, two 50W wireless charging pads, an 18-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control with pollen and PM2.5 filter as well as powered and ventilated front seats.

As of March this year when the XPeng G6 was shown at the Bangkok International Motor Show, the Xpeng G6 was reported to be priced between 1.5 to 1.799 million baht (RM195k to RM234k) at the time. Should it translate to Malaysian pricing, this will land the G6 squarely in Tesla Model Y territory, which is priced from RM191k to RM238k as of its April price adjustment (the Model Y Performance is listed at RM280k).

GALLERY: Xpeng G6 at Bangkok International Motor Show 2024

