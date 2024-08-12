Xpeng G6 Malaysia – estimated pricing RM175k for Standard, RM195k for Long Range, launch end August

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Xpeng / By Jonathan Lee / August 12 2024 6:32 pm

The Xpeng G6 appears to be steaming towards its impending Malaysian launch, with Bermaz Xpeng dealers now communicating estimated pricing to those who registered their interest on the official website.

According to a screenshot posted on the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC) Facebook group by user Xen Xen, the Chinese electric SUV is being advertised with an estimated starting price of RM175,000 for the 435 Standard variant, rising up to RM195,000 for the 570 Long Range.

This compares well will the Tesla Model Y, which starts at RM191,000 (nett) for the rear-wheel-drive model with 455 km of range; you’ll have to spend at least RM238,000 for the Long Range All-Wheel Drive to get over 500 km of range. The WhatsApp message also indicated a late-August launch, with bookings already open.

The reveal of estimated pricing is the latest piece of the G6 puzzle, following hot on the heels of the release of initial specifications for the car. Both variants are powered by a single rear motor that produces 258 PS (190 kW) and 440 Nm of torque on the 435 Standard, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. The 570 Long Range bumps power up to 286 PS (210 kW) and completes the century sprint in 5.9 seconds.

Range figures correspond to the numerals of the respective variant names – the 435 Standard uses a 66 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery for a WLTP-rated range of 435 km, whereas the 570 Long Range’s 87.5 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) pack allows it to travel up to 570 km on a single charge.

Charging times also differ between the two models. The Standard is capable of accepting up to 215 kW of DC fast charging, while the Long Range can support 280 kW; both will top up their batteries from 10 to 80% in 20 minutes. An 11 kW AC onboard charger is standard fitment, charging the cars’ packs from 5 to 100% in 7.5 and 9.5 hours respectively.

Built on the SEPA2.0 platform with an 800-volt architecture, the G6 is aimed squarely at the Model Y and its dimensions are within millimetres of its rival. It measures 4,753 mm long (+2 mm), 1,921 mm wide (+1 mm) and 1,650 mm tall (+26 mm) and has a 2,890 mm wheelbase (identical).

The sweeping coupé-like profile is also very similar, although the Xpeng is differentiated by the full-width daytime running lights and taillights, plus a body-coloured roof spoiler; 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels will come as standard in Malaysia. The interior is dominated by a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen, both powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip.

Xpeng’s Xpilot 2.5 advanced driver assistance system suite is also included, with an Nvidia Orin-X chip hooked up to five millimeter-wave radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 12 cameras to enable functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, park assist, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking and more.



GALLERY: Xpeng G6 at BIMS 2024

