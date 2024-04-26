Tesla Malaysia drops prices by RM8k – Model 3 now from RM181k, Model Y from RM191k

Following reported price drops in several markets internationally, Tesla has announced reductions in prices for its models in Malaysia, with price reductions of RM8,000 across the board save for the 2024 Model 3 Performance that was just announced for the Malaysian market this week, from RM242,400.

Here are the latest prices of Tesla vehicle models in Malaysia:

Tesla Model 3:

  • Rear-Wheel Drive – RM181,000 (launch RM189,000)
  • Long Range AWD – RM210,000 (launch RM218,000)
  • Performance – RM242,000

Tesla Model Y:

  • Rear-Wheel Drive – RM191,000 (launch RM199,000)
  • Long Range AWD – RM238,000 (launch RM246,000)
  • Performance – RM280,000 (launch RM288,000)

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive does 513 km on a full charge, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD does 629 km. The Model 3 Performance, with its stronger acceleration and top speed figures, does 528 km; all figures are based on the WLTP standard.

The Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive does 455 km on a full charge, while the Model Y Long Range AWD attains 533 km; the Model Y Performance manages 514 km. As with the Model 3, all range figures are based on the WLTP standard.

All fully imported (CBU) electric vehicles in Malaysia are tax-exempt until the end of 2025, which means EVs such as those from Tesla are exempted from import duty and excise duty.

Mick Chan

Mick Chan

 

Comments

  • newme on Apr 26, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Wonder that the EV FB groups will tell to comfort each other.

    • He Long Must on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:25 am

      Takpe la geng. We contributed to Tesla’s R&D budget for future models

      • Dah Menang Semua on Apr 26, 2024 at 12:29 pm

        What an interesting price war
        Efficient supply chain
        vs Govt kick-backs

        • Smartess on Apr 26, 2024 at 2:03 pm

          Deswai i alwiz tell pipu to wait for Proton Iriz EV @ $55ribu only.

      • elongatedmuskrat on Apr 26, 2024 at 12:36 pm

        what r&d budget bro. tesla stopped making new stuff for how long already. how old are the current models. highland is just a facelift. you paid for elon’s Special K cornflakes bro

        • PH King Marcos Jr on Apr 26, 2024 at 12:45 pm

          Funds all going into starlink and spaceX

        • Proud driver of BYD on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:28 pm

          I park my car side by side with Merz CLA. All attention come to me. Pity those luxury cars owner

        • ioma on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:47 pm

          R&D does not mean must have new stuff. Some research hit road block.

          Unlike in some countries where all the companies steal tech from others. If they don’t have the tech, they will lie.

    • Hellhole on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:57 am

      We have the money to throw away. Just like buying Iphone 15, we expect prices to drop further as batteries become cheaper. After 5 years we can expect to donate it to our 17 year old kids as their first car. Those who cannot afford to play around with new tech can keep their Honda City.

      • Syer on Apr 26, 2024 at 3:19 pm

        Current Tesla owners suffered another $28ribu RV drop ..thats rlly alot dude.

  • Good Samaritans on Apr 26, 2024 at 10:50 am

    The only time prices of barang TURUN!

    Dear monopolies and overconfident brand (e.g Honda, toyota etc), this is how you get people’s trust and market strategy.

    LEARN!

    • Jaypigjay on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:28 am

      Still waiting for Loki to announce EV rotek structure

    • newme on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:53 am

      How dumb can one be… What will happen to the resale value?

      • PH King Marcos Jr on Apr 26, 2024 at 12:48 pm

        Reliance on resale value can’t rescue used car dealers stuck with overwhelming stock baked under the sun nowadays

      • XYZ on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:05 pm

        How dumb can be a person expecting a good resale value for EV now?

      • Yilong Ma on Apr 26, 2024 at 4:30 pm

        in EV market, it is not about how high the resale value can go, it is instead, how low can the EVs prices can go so that people dont even care about resale value anymore.

    • 4GR-FSE on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:36 pm

      Price drop because demand drop la.. that is called economics..
      By the way, Toyota just hit another record sales.
      Toyota stock price went up while Tesla went down.
      Why Toyota bother to drop price??

  • paanjang16 on Apr 26, 2024 at 10:55 am

    Begun the price wars has.

    Now waiting to see how BYD, Chery, Ora and MG react to this price drop.

    • President Xi on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:26 am

      Oh no, oh no, oh no no no

    • TeslaFanboi on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:27 am

      Different segment. Tesla fight with byd seal. Hyundai and kia left the chat already. Byd the one start price war, now tesla price match.

      • ioma on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:57 am

        Tesla reduces price to fight overall low EV demand.
        BYD reduces price trying to fight Tesla.
        Both fighting for different reasons.

  • solar on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:20 am

    Nice! thank you BYD! thank you Tesla! Thank you market competition!! will decide on my new EV purchase today!

  • Sohai on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:26 am

    Ringgit weaken against USD some more this drop price.
    The japanese players got to look themselves in the mirror.

  • Rakyat Malaysia on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:28 am

    Thanks to our PMX. Cheaper cars for rakyat

    • XYZ on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:04 pm

      Want reduce petrol subsidiary. Force those afford switch to EV. The next step removed electricity subsidiary of these people.

  • pengguna ploton kecewa on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:31 am

    half hearted reduction by TESLA malaysia. should emulate discount level same with other Tesla in developed countries. Mr Elon please take note

  • Ben Yap on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:36 am

    poor sales and reduce price. those buyers that bought at a higher price will start to jump.

  • BYD First Batch Owner on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:41 am

    It proved that BYD is too good. Tesla must drop price to compete. Tesla shall drop another 20k to be competitive. BYD definitely king of the EV.

    • newme on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:59 am

      You normally hear “add a little more and get a Tesla” and not the other way round.

    • BYD The Best on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:26 pm

      I used my Seal to smoke the Taycan at the Elite highway. Shame on porsche driver. You better buy BYD.

    • Eric on Apr 26, 2024 at 4:11 pm

      bro BYD Atto 3 new RM160K; 1 year later i was quoted trade-in of RM75K.

      BYD definitely the king of depreciation, more like.

  • Wai Beng Lam on Apr 26, 2024 at 11:59 am

    Another poor quarter from tesla, 170k…

  • CHINA EV cars Over Capacity on Apr 26, 2024 at 12:26 pm

    BEST things to happen in your lifetime

  • anonymous on Apr 26, 2024 at 12:34 pm

    meanwhile honda will be like “surprise we increased the prices of our cars between 1k-10k across the board” lmao (not me defending Tesla)

  • XYZ on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    Those brands with only EV have to join the price war. Brands like Merc and BMW will never join it. They have ICE to cover their sales. Also drop price will drop brain image. Tesla can only be Toyota of EV cars. It can never be luxury cars

  • 4GR-FSE on Apr 26, 2024 at 1:39 pm

    Buat boikot lah… Mungkin harga boleh turun lagi..
    Malaysia kan pakar kaki boikot..

  • Golfer on Apr 26, 2024 at 2:10 pm

    There is definitely much more room to drop prices including the other brands as the market gets flooded with more and more EVs. Just wait and see.

  • Chan Boon Chew on Apr 26, 2024 at 2:43 pm

    Haha, someone said before if a product is good, there is no need to reduce the selling price, only inferior products need to give discount. Let see if he will slap himself for this.

  • Chan Boon Chew on Apr 26, 2024 at 2:54 pm

    Toyota, please don’t drop your price. Good products do not need to drop price.

  • The Saint on Apr 26, 2024 at 3:32 pm

    Signs of time…..

    Good for consumers.

  • ROTI CANAI on Apr 26, 2024 at 4:01 pm

    price war is good.

    but pls la, fire those useless salespeople at your showrooms and open showrooms at less expensive places instead of stupid pavisinga damansara

