Tesla Malaysia drops prices by RM8k – Model 3 now from RM181k, Model Y from RM191k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Mick Chan / April 26 2024 10:27 am

Following reported price drops in several markets internationally, Tesla has announced reductions in prices for its models in Malaysia, with price reductions of RM8,000 across the board save for the 2024 Model 3 Performance that was just announced for the Malaysian market this week, from RM242,400.

Here are the latest prices of Tesla vehicle models in Malaysia:

Tesla Model 3:

Rear-Wheel Drive – RM181,000 (launch RM189,000)

(launch RM189,000) Long Range AWD – RM210,000 (launch RM218,000)

(launch RM218,000) Performance – RM242,000

Tesla Model Y:

Rear-Wheel Drive – RM191,000 (launch RM199,000)

(launch RM199,000) Long Range AWD – RM238,000 (launch RM246,000)

(launch RM246,000) Performance – RM280,000 (launch RM288,000)

The Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive does 513 km on a full charge, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD does 629 km. The Model 3 Performance, with its stronger acceleration and top speed figures, does 528 km; all figures are based on the WLTP standard.

The Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive does 455 km on a full charge, while the Model Y Long Range AWD attains 533 km; the Model Y Performance manages 514 km. As with the Model 3, all range figures are based on the WLTP standard.

All fully imported (CBU) electric vehicles in Malaysia are tax-exempt until the end of 2025, which means EVs such as those from Tesla are exempted from import duty and excise duty.

