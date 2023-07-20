2023 Tesla Model Y now in Malaysia – Standard Range RM199k, Long Range RM246k, Performance RM288k

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Anthony Lim / 20 July 2023 11:23 am / 2 comments

Tesla is now officially in Malaysia, the brand being launched earlier this morning at an event in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Its entry into the market is led by the Tesla Model Y, with the mid-sized SUV going on sale here in the three specification forms revealed via the online configurator last week.

The three Tesla Model Y variants available for the Malaysian market are:

Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD – RM199,000

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD – RM246,000

Tesla Model Y Performance AWD – RM288,000

The Standard Range RWD is covered by an eight-year/160,000 km battery and drive unit warranty, while the Long Range AWD and Performance AWD come with an eight-year/192,000 km battery and drive unit warranty. All prices are inclusive of sales and service tax (SST), with 100% import/excise duties and road tax exemption. Online orders, with a non-refundable RM1,000 fee, began last week.

In addition, there are cost add-on options you can specfify for the car:

Black, silver or blue paint – RM5,000

Red multi-coat paint – RM10,000

Black/white interior – RM5,000

20-inch Induction wheel upgrade – RM10,000

Enhanced Autopilot – RM16,000

Full Self Driving – RM32,000

Buyers will have the chance to get up close with all three Model Y versions physically, and for a good while at that, because they will be on display at the Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from today until October 31.

All three trims (Standard Range RWD, Long Range AWD and Performance AWD) will be on show from 10am to 10pm daily throughout the three month-plus duration of the showcase, for public viewing and ordering. The company added that the first deliveries of the Model Y to Malaysian customers will begin in early 2024.

Designed and built as Tesla’s first mass-market electric SUV, the Model Y competes against the likes of the

BMW iX1 and BMW iX3, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. For the Malaysian market, the Model Y is only available as a two-row 5 seater for now.

Tesla doesn’t officially reveal its battery kWh sizes, preferring to differentiate by range instead. As for charging times, the Model Y, operating at peak efficiency of 250 kW, can charge up to 120 km in just five minutes with a Tesla Supercharger. For the latter, the first of the 10 Supercharger stations planned so far for Malaysia, an eight-bay station located at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, is set to begin operations in the near future.

Here’s a brief run-through of what you can expect to find on the Model Y variants on offer.

Tesla Model Y Standard Range RWD – RM199,000





Tesla Model Y – RWD (Gemini wheels)

The entry-level Model Y in Malaysia is the Model Y Standard Range RWD. Power goes to the wheels via a single rear motor. The battery used is a LFP type battery, offering the car a maximum range of 455 km (WLTP cycle). Performance specs include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.9 second and a 217 km/h top speed. As standard, the RWD comes equipped with 19-inch Gemini wheels, but 20 inch Induction wheels are available as a RM10,000 option.

Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD – RM246,000





Tesla Model Y – Long Range AWD (Induction wheels)

The Model Y Long Range AWD, which as its suffix suggests features two motors, one on each axle. The battery used on this one is a NMC type battery, and provides the variant with up to 533 km (WLTP) of travel range. It’s faster to the century mark from standstill at 5.0 seconds, but top speed is identical to the RWD at 217 km/h. Acceleration Boost, which drops the acceleration time to 4.5 seconds, is available as a cost option; it’s purchasable in the app after you get the car, not upon ordering.

Tesla Model Y Performance AWD – RM288,000





Tesla Model Y – Performance AWD (Uberturbine wheels)

The top of the rang Model Y variant is the Performance AWD, which also uses a NMC type battery but sacrifices some range (up to 514 km, WLTP) for better performance. It can hit 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, on to a top speed of 250 km/h. It comes equipped with 21-inch Uberturbine wheels, performance brakes, a carbon fibre spoiler, aluminum alloy pedals and a lowered suspension, among other things.





Tesla Model Y – Black Interior





Tesla Model Y – White Interior

In terms of interior, all three variants get black vegan leather interior (upgradable to black and white for RM5,000), a panoramic glass roof, a 15-inch central touchscreen display, a dual wireless charger and four USB Type-C ports.

Also standard fit is a 13-speaker premium audio system with a subwoofer and two amplifiers, power-adjustable front seats, heated front/rear seats, heated steering and an AC system featuring a HEPA filter system with Bioweapon Defence Mode. In terms of storage, it has a 854 litre rear boot and a 117 litre ‘frunk’ (under the bonnet, where the engine in a ICE vehicle would be).

Five colours are available for the Tesla Model Y, and these are Solid Black, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic and Red Multi-Coat. Pearl White is the only colour that is included in the Model Y’s price. Black, silver and blue will cost an extra RM5,000, while opting for red increases the spend by RM10,000.

We’ll be uploading a live photo gallery of all three cars as it goes along, so do check in again later. Incidentally, Tesla will also be present at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, which is happening this weekend from July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), so if you’re keen to check out the Model Y, head on over to the event.

GALLERY: Tesla Model Y



