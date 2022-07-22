In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 22 July 2022 11:21 am / 0 comments

The Mercedes-Benz EQB joins the EQS and EQC at the brand’s Malaysian showcase today, as part of the German automaker’s rollout of the EQ range of fully electric models in Malaysia as a seven-seater SUV. Codenamed X243, the EQB bound for our shores is the EQB350 4Matic, which is produced in Kecskemét, Hungary and is estimated to be priced at RM330,000 on-the-road without insurance, including 10% sales tax.

This packs a dual-motor configuration for total output of 292 PS and 520 Nm of torque. This is comprised of an asynchronous motor on the front axle and a permanently excited synchronous unit at the rear, and in this guise achieves the 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds, topping out at a maximum of 160 km/h.

Its energy is stored in a 66.5 kWh, 420-volt lithium-ion battery pack, comes with an 11 kW charger as standard, and using the 11 kW three-phase charging outlet will fully charge its battery in five hours 45 minutes. With DC charging at 100 kW, the 10% to 80% charge will take around 32 minutes, during which a 15-minute charge will bring 140 km of additional range.

A five-metre charging cable ins included with the vehicle, for use with home wallbox and public charging station outlets. On its exterior, rolling stock is a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, joined by polished aluminium roof rails and rain-sensing wipers. LED High Performance headlamps light the way, complemented by surround lighting with brand logo projection.

Being the fully-electric counterpart to its stablemate the GLB, the EQB is comparable in size, stretching the tape at 4,684 mm long, 1,834 mm wide, 1,667 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,829 mm. Luggage capacity in this seven-seater form is 465 litres to 1,620 litres, also including a second-row bench that slides 140 mm to offer another 190 litres of space.

The third row comes with three-point seatbelts as standard – unique to its class – and takes passengers up to 165 cm in height. The EQB accommodates up to four child seats in its second and third rows, in addition to one more in the front passenger seat.

Interior trim for the EQB350 4Matic seven-seater in Malaysia is comprised of Artico synthetic leather and Cupertino fabric, joined by two-tone rosé gold and titanium grey pearl trim, while the multifunction steering wheel is upholstered in Nappa leather. This is joined by galvanised shift paddles, velour floor mats with black fabric for the roof liner.

Inside, attention paid to the NVH levels of the EQB meant that more insulating material has been added to the areas surrounding the electric motors, while components that generate vibration such as the air-conditioning compressor gain rubber dampeners, and new rubber bushings and bearings have been fitted to the front and rear suspension. The latter is a four-link setup comprised of three transverse links and a trailing arm, and Malaysian cars get comfort suspension as standard.

Infotainment comes courtesy of the MBUX multimedia system including the Innovation Package that consists of the MBUX Interior Assistant and a head-up display, the Navigation Package with pre-installed navigation services on hard disc, live traffic information, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an advanced sound system, fully digital instrument display, touchpad (without controller), and the communications module for Mercedes me connect services.

Equipment in the EQB350 4Matic cabin also includes Thermotronic climate control and an Easy-Pack tailgate, while the Keyless Go comfort package and hands-free access are part of its convenience features. The cabin receives a stowage compartment in the centre console with a retractable cover, along with a load compartment package and luggage net.

Electrical device conveniences consist of a wireless charging pad for the front occupants, while the load area gets a 12-volt electricity socket.

For safety, the EQB350 4Matic gets the driving assistance package that is comprised of Active Distance Assist Distronic, extended automatic restart in traffic jams, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Exit Warning Function and Active Brake Assist. Also on are Adaptive Highbeam Assist and the Parking Package with a 360-degree camera setup and Park Assist, along with an anti-theft alarm system and an interior monitoring system.

Warranty for the Mercedes-Benz EQB350 4Matic is four years and unlimited mileage, with battery warranty at eight years or 160,000 km.