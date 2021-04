In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 19 April 2021 11:44 am / 3 comments

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the EQB fully electric SUV, which now joins the EQA in the German marque’s range of pure EV compact vehicles, as well as the EQC, EQV electric MPV and the flagship EQS that made its debut last week.

Launched in China as the range-topping EQB 350 4Matic AMG Line with all-wheel-drive, the EQB packs an output of 288 hp from its powertrain, fed by batteries that, for European market models, will have 66.5 kWh of useable capacity as well as a choice of several models with front- and all-wheel-drive on the continent. This yields a total range of 419 km on the WLTP testing cycle.

The EQB’s efficiency is aided by a drag coefficient of 0.28, thanks to aerodynamics measures such as a fully closed air cooling system, aerodynamically efficient front and rear aprons, a smooth, almost fully covered underbody, aero-optimised wheels as well as front and rear spoilers.

The fully electric EQB measures 4,684 mm long, 1,834 mm wide and 1,667 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,829 mm, or 50 mm longer and 5 mm taller than the seven-seater internal combustion GLB, while width and wheelbase are are identical.

Interior space in the five-seater EQB is 1,035 mm of headroom in the first row and 979 mm in the second row, and 87 mm of knee room in the second row. Luggage capacity is measured at 495 litres to 1,710 litres for the five-seater, and 465 litres to 1,620 litres for the seven-seater version. The second-row seat bench can be adjusted longitudinally by 140 mm, which can yield up to a further 190 litres of luggage capacity.

The third row of seating in the EQB – standard for the China market – offers an additional two seats, which gives comfortable seating for persons of up to 1.65 m in height, says Mercedes-Benz. A total of four child seats can be installed in the second and third rows of the EQB, plus one more in the front passenger seat.

A charging rate of up to 11 kW AC is available for replenishing the EQB’s battery using its onboard charger, which can be done via a household outlet or a Mercedes-Benz Wallbox, the providing quicker charge times. Even quicker charging can be done at DC fast-charging stations at rates of up to 100 kW, which can recharge the vehicle from 10% to 80% in just over 30 minutes.

In terms of charging protocols, the EQB for the European and United States markets use a CCS connector in the right-hand-side panel, while in China, where the EQB is launched, the electric SUV uses connectors specific to the country on the left- and right-hand-sides of the vehicle, where charging rates and times may vary compared to the European version, says Mercedes-Benz.

Efficiency is aided by Eco Assist, which helps the energy recuperation process by incorporating navigation data, traffic sign recognition and information from the EQB’s sensors to anticipate road conditions. There is also navigation with Electric Intelligence as standard, which calculates the fastest route to the desired destination including any required recharging stops.

The system continually simulates the vehicle’s available range by making allowance for any necessary charging stops as well as other factors, such as topography and weather, and this also takes into account traffic situations and the driving style employed. The navigation with Electric Intelligence system also ensures that the battery is brought to an optimal temperature for charging before the vehicle arrives at a planned charging stop.

Safety equipment in the EQB is comprised of active lane keeping assist and active brake assist as standard, the latter aiding with autonomous emergency braking that can brake for stationary vehicles and road-crossing pedestrians at city speeds, according to the manufacturer.

Meanwhile, an available Driving Assistance Package includes a turning manoeuvre function, an emergency corridor function, exit warning function that alerts the driver to cyclists and vehicles approaching from behind the EQB, as well as pedestrian detection at zebra crossings.

In terms of passive safety, the drive battery for the EQB resides within the frame of the vehicle, and the battery is a structural part of the bodyshell, aided by reinforcing cross-members in the floor of the vehicle. The front section of the EQB’s battery also gets a guard to protect against foreign objects which could pierce the battery.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB will be manufactured at two locations worldwide; the Kecskemét plant in Hungary will manufacture the electric SUV for the global market, while the marque’s joint venture with BBAC in Beijing will produce the EQB for China’s local market.

Battery systems for compact Mercedes-Benz EQ models are supplied by Mercedes subsidiary Accumotive in Kamenz, Germany along with its battery factory in Jawor, Poland. The EQB will go on sale in China this year, says Mercedes-Benz, while the international version follows at the end of 2021. The United States market launch will take place next year.