In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 18 November 2020 11:47 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has announced a charger upgrade for the EQC, which now gets a water-cooled onboard charger rated for 11 kW AC and will become available immediately.

This will enable quicker charging either at home with the wallbox or at public charging points, and which now means the electric SUV’s 80 kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 100% in 7.5 hours, compared with 11 hours previously required when using the 7.4 kW charger.

In terms of direct current (DC) charging, the Mercedes-Benz EQC was rated at its debut to be capable of taking on battery charge at up to 110 kW at compatible charging stations for a 10%-80% charge in around 40 minutes. To recap, the 80kW lithium-ion battery feeds a pair of electric drive motors with a total system output of 402 hp and 765 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

Models with an externally chargeable battery – BEVs and PHEVs – have been increasingly well received by customers, says Mercedes-Benz, noting that the July to September quarter was the first by the German automaker to see 10,000 such vehicles delivered monthly with 45,000 delivered in this quarter. Of this sum, 2,500 units of the EQC were delivered in September, though its Q3 sales performance was not indicated.

Demand for its electrified vehicles continues to increase, and the German marque is increasing battery production at the Kamenz location by fully-owned subsidiary Accumotive, and in Beijing, China where batteries are produced by the Beijing Benz Automotive Company (BBAC) joint venture. Capacities at both site have been increased step-by-step since production began, said Mercedes-Benz.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQC Malaysian preview