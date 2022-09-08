In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2022 7:06 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz EQC400 4Matic

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has released confirmed prices for the EQB350 4Matic and the EQC400 4Matic. The electric SUVs are priced at RM328,888 and RM388,888 respectively, on-the-road without insurance. As these are battery-powered EVs, they’re currently tax-free, but the 10% sales tax for passenger cars have returned after a Covid holiday.

The EQB and EQC made their debuts at MBM’s EQ showcase in July, which saw the launch of the EQS450+ AMG Line flagship EV. The electric S-Class equivalent goes for RM700k. At that event, MBM gave estimated prices of RM330,000 and RM390,000 for the EQB and EQC respectively, so these final prices are accurate with a marginal undercut.

The seven-seat EQB350 has a dual-motor set-up with total output of 292 hp and 520 Nm. 0-100 km/h is done in 6.2 seconds and top speed is 160 km/h. The 66.5 kWh, 420-volt lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 423 km of WLTP range on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz EQB350 4Matic

Fully charging it up using the 11 kW three-phase charging outlet will take six hours 15 minutes. DC fast charging at 100 kW takes state of charge from 10% to 80% in 32 minutes. Full details and specs of the EQB350 here.

If the EQB is an electric GLB, the EQC is an “EV GLC” with five seats. The EQC400 also has two motors, but total output is higher at 408 hp and 765 Nm, good for 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and top speed of 180 km/h. Its 80 kWh battery provides WLTP range of up to 437 km. Juicing the SUV up via 11 kW charging takes seven hours and 30 minutes. DC fast charging at 110 kW raises SOC from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes. Full details and specs of the EQC400 here.

These EQB350 and EQC400 join the smaller EQA250 (launched in March) in MBM’s EQ SUV range. Check out our review of the RM286,888 EV here.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQB350 4Matic

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQC400 4Matic