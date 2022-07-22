In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local Car Launches, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2022 10:59 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is continuing its electric vehicle offensive with the launch of the EQS, which arrives a few months after the introduction of EQA in March this year, and joined by the EQC and EQB that are also making their local debut today. The brand’s flagship EV sedan made its global debut back in April 2021 and is the first model to be built on the modular Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) platform, which is also used for the EQS SUV, EQE and EQE SUV.

We’re getting the EQS in a sole EQS 450+ AMG Line variant, which retails at RM698,888 on-the-road without insurance. The asking price is with sales tax and current EV incentives factored in, the latter in the form of import and excise duties being waived for the model that comes fully imported (CBU) from Germany. A four-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty comes standard, and the EV battery is covered for 10 years or 250,000 km, whichever comes first.

For the money, you’re getting an EV with a WLTP-rated range of 782 km courtesy of a 396-volt lithium-ion battery with a usable energy capacity of 107.8 kWh (120 kWh gross). The EQS supports AC charging (Type 2 connection) up to 11 kW and will get from a 0-100% state of charge (SoC) in ten hours.

MBM throws in a five-metre-long Type 2 to Type 2 charging cable with each purchase for use with a wallbox or public charging stations. However, if time is of a concern, there’s also DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) support up to 200 kW, whereby a 10-80% SoC is reached in just 31 minutes.

Said battery powers a single, water-cooled electric motor, which Mercedes-Benz says features a so-called water lance in the shaft of the rotor that cools it from the inside. The electric motor drives the rear wheels and is rated at 333 PS (329 hp or 245 kW) and 568 Nm of torque, which is enough to get the 2.48-tonne vehicle from a rest to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds – the top speed is 210 km/h.

As for electricity consumption, the WLTP-rated figure is as low as 15.7 kWh/100 km. Drivers will have several recuperation modes to choose from, including a DAuto option that can bring the car to a standstill without using the brake pedal (one-pedal driving). The levels of recuperation and a gliding function are selectable via shift paddles on the steering wheel.

Measuring in at 5,216 mm long, 1,926 mm wide, 1,512 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,210 mm, the EQS occupies a slightly smaller footprint than current S-Class. It also looks properly futuristic thanks to EQ-specific cues like the Black Panel front grille with a three-dimensional star pattern as well as full-width, 3D helix taillights at the rear. For our market, we get the top-of-the-line Digital Light LED headlamps that are connected by a light band running just ahead of the bonnet.

These items are set upon a fastback-like body that is styled in Sensual Purity fashion so it carves through the air with as little resistance as possible, with the carmaker claiming the world’s lowest drag coefficient of 0.20. Other highlights include frameless doors, retractable door handles and a set of 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels.

On the mention of the brand’s in-house performance division, the EQS we get comes standard with the AMG Line package, which adds on a more aggressive front bumper featuring an A-wing profile and prominent corner inlets. The rear also gets a more expressive bumper with a subtle diffuser-like element, vertical corner outlets and slats below the rear reflectors.

While the exterior gets the AMG Line treatment, the EQS’ interior is treated to the Electric Art package instead. This means you get a comprehensive 64-colour ambient lighting system and a round, three-spoke steering wheel instead of a flat-bottomed unit.

As the flagship model, the EQS is dressed to impressed, with standard items being black/Balao brown Nappa leather upholstery, a black fabric headliner, velour floor mats, anthracite line structure lime wood trim in most places and an anthracite open-pored line structure line wood centre console.

Comfort seats are part of kit list too, with those at the front being powered and equipped with heating, ventilation and memory functions. Rear passengers aren’t forgotten either, as they get to enjoy all the benefits of Rear Seat Package Plus, including electrically adjustable seats, luxury head restraints (also for the front seats), seat climate control, a comfort armrest, a wireless charger and an MBUX rear tablet.

No shortage of tech either, as the Malaysian-spec EQS comes with the attention-grabbing MBUX Hyperscreen display, which measures 141 cm wide and consists of three separate displays: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central OLED touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen for the front passenger.

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) in the EQS comes with host of Mercedes me connect services, over-the-air update support, augmented reality for navigation and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support on top of various media functions. Owners will also be able to log in to their driver profile by way of a fingerprint scanner, and if the front passenger is not occupied, the dedicated screen shows animated three-pointed stars instead.

The system is accompanied by the MBUX Interior Assistant for both the front and rear as well as a Burmester 3D surround sound system, while rear passengers are treated to the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System that comes with two wireless headsets.

Click to enlarge

Still not enough tech for you? Well, the EQS also comes with adjustable Airmatic air suspension with selective damping, rear axle steering (up to 10 degrees), Dynamic Select, four-zone Thermotronic climate control, Keyless-Go (including the extended Comfort package), an Easy-Pack tailgate, another wireless charger at the front, a head-up display, interior soundscapes and an acoustic presence indicator that generates sounds to alert those outside at speeds of up to 30 km/h.

We’re not done yet, as safety and driver assists are plentiful as well. As standard, the EQS comes with Driving Assistance Plus Package (includes AEB), Active Distance Assist Distronic (adaptive cruise control), Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Steering Assist (semi-autonomous driving), Pre-Safe (with impulse side support), evasive manoeuvre support, Active Parking Assist, Parking Package with 360-degree camera and Urban Guard vehicle protection.

The EQS’ equipment list is certainly a long one, and at RM698,888 thanks to EV incentives, it’s slightly more affordable than the S 580 e that sells for RM708,888. Which one would you have if you had to put some money down? The plug-in hybrid in a shape of conventional sedan or the fully electric model that looks unlike anything else on our roads today? Or will you be waiting for something from the other German team? Sound off in the comments below.