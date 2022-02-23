In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 23 February 2022 11:20 am / 3 comments

Launched in Malaysia late last year, the W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class finally receives its official pricing – the seventh-generation luxury sedan, available in sole S 580 e plug-in hybrid form, retails at RM698,744 on-the-road without insurance.

For those keeping score at home, that’s over RM52,000 more expensive than the outgoing W222 S 560 e. As usual, this figure includes the full sales and service tax (SST) rebate for CKD locally-assembled vehicles until June 30, along with a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

As previously reported, the S 580 e is powered by an M256 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six, producing 362 hp (367 PS) from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm. Augmenting it is a 150 PS/440 Nm electric motor, contributing to an AMG C 63-rivalling total system output of 510 PS and 750 Nm – up 34 PS and 50 Nm over the outgoing model.

Equipped with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox, this two-tonne leviathan gets from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. But the biggest improvement is in all-electric range, which has swelled to an impressive 100 km on the WLTP cycle thanks to a lithium-ion battery that has more than doubled in capacity to 28.6 kWh. As a result, the combined fuel consumption is a scarcely-believable 0.6 to 1.0 litres per 100 km.

The S 580 e can accept up to 11 kW of AC charging power – using a three-phase AC wallbox charger, you’ll be able to top up the battery to 80% in around two to two and a half hours. We don’t get the optional Combined Charging System (CCS) port, however, so no DC fast charging for you.

As befits a new S-Class, the S 580 e is positively packed with kit and tech, including the newfangled Digital Light LED headlamps, flush pop-out door handles and a 12.8-inch portrait touchscreen linked to the latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) and a new fingerprint sensor for saving driver profiles. Rear passengers also benefit from twin 11-inch touchscreens and wireless headsets, along with a seven-inch Android tablet in the centre.

They’ll also be able to live in the lap of luxury, thanks to power-adjustable multi-contour seats with heating (including the pillow headrests), ventilation and an ottoman with a calf massage function. These are upholstered in Nappa leather, as are the power-adjustable front seats with memory and massage. Open-pore poplar wood dashboard and black crystal centre console trim are also specified.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, Airmatic air suspension with adaptive dampers, keyless entry, push-button start, a panoramic sunroof, front and rear Qi wireless chargers, an upgraded 64-colour ambient lighting system with 250 LEDs (up from 40 before), an MBUX Interior Assistant gesture control function, a 360-degree camera system, park assist, a 16-speaker, 760-watt Burmester 3D surround sound system, soft closing for all doors and a hands-free powered bootlid.

And as with all S-Classes, the S 580 e is chock full of safety features, including the Driving Assistance package. This includes autonomous emergency braking with improved cross traffic and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control with stop and go (which now prevents collisions at up to 130 km/h) and lane centring assist for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.

The S 580 e is also fitted with new rear frontal airbags and an integrated rear seat cushion airbags to prevent submarining. These, along with rear side airbags and beltbags, bring up the airbag count to a whopping 14. You also get Pre-Safe and Pre-Safe Impulse Side, the latter raising the car up to better protect occupants in a side impact collision.