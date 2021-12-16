In Cars, Mercedes-Benz, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 16 December 2021 3:30 pm / 0 comments

It has been called many things. The best car in the world, the pinnacle of luxury; you name it. Now, the seventh-generation V223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has officially been launched in Malaysia, and it’s available in the sole S 580 e plug-in hybrid guise.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has no plans to introduce any other variant of the Sonderklasse in the country, so this long-wheelbase model is the only one you’re going to get. Final pricing has yet to be determined, but MBM said the S 580 e is expected to cost more than the W222 S 560 e, which went for RM659k at point of its introduction.

Motive power comes from the M256 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six, which makes 367 PS from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm. It’s augmented with an electric motor that generates 150 PS and 440 Nm, and so the total system output is rated at 510 PS and 750 Nm. A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox helps propel the car from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, while the top speed is capped at 250 km/h.

A suitably large 28.6 kWh lithium-ion battery supplies power to the motor, enabling a pure electric range of around 100 km (WLTP cycle; up to 140 km/h) on a full charge. It ships with an 11 kW onboard charger as standard (Type 2 connection), so charging from 0-80% SoC via a three-phase AC wallbox charger will take about two to 2.5 hours. No DC fast-charging here, folks.

Mechanicals aside, the S 580 e is brimming with technology and features. There’s the incredibly sophisticated Digital Light LED headlamps, Airmatic air suspension with adaptive dampers, a high-resolution 12.8-inch OLED portrait display, a camera-aided 12.3-inch digital instrument display, MBUX high-end rear entertainment system with twin 11-inch displays and two wireless headsets, as well as a 760-watt 16-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system.