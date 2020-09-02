In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / 2 September 2020 9:46 pm / 2 comments

Well, this is it – Mercedes-Benz’s self-proclaimed best car in the world has entered its seventh generation, and after plenty of spyshots and leaks, the real deal is finally here. The W223 S-Class promises a wealth of segment-busting features to maintain its status as the business express of choice.

As we’ve already seen via the leaks, the new S-Class will sport a completely new look very much in line with the facelifted W213 E-Class. Yes, this design direction means that the grille is now positively enormous, likely eclipsing the already-massive snout on the BMW 7 Series. Reaching more than halfway down the bumper, it has a slimmer chrome surround and continues to use the bonnet-mounted freestanding star.

The trapezoidal headlights, on the other hand, are slimmer and wider and feature arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights and indicators. Multibeam LED headlights with 84 diodes come as standard, while the optional Digital Light uses 1.3 million micro-mirrors to deliver an effective resolution of 2.6 million pixels. This increases the precision of the Highbeam Assist by over 100 times and enables guidelines and warning symbols to be projected onto the road ahead.

The side profile has been cleaned up with new pop-up door handles that are flush when not in use, while the shoulder crease has been pushed upwards to be in line with the window line. At the rear of the car, the tail lights are now two-piece and take on a triangular shape, similar to the ones on the CLS – although the number plate recess remains on the boot lid.

Inside, the new S-Class again boasts a step-change in its architecture. The minimalist dashboard features sizeable wraparound wood trim and a massive touchscreen, which floats above the dash and flows neatly into the centre console. The air vents consist of two slim vertical slots on either side of the wood trim, plus four rectangular vents above the centre screen.

Mercedes says that the unusually large wood trim has been inspired by a ship’s deck and flowing lines, and has been meticulously sculpted in clay during the design process. With the big touchscreen, the designers have been able to reduce the number of physical buttons into just a single strip below the display, as well as the usual Mercedes door-mounted seat controls.

The multi-colour ambient lighting system has also been upgraded. Consisting of a total of 250 LEDs, it will be exceedingly bright at 200 candelas per m2, making it visible even in daylight. It will also now respond to various vehicle functions, flashing red light for the collision warning, lane departure warning and door opening warning, along with providing an animation when the “Hey Mercedes” voice control is activated.

Comfort is an important factor for a chauffeur-driven car like the S-Class, and the new one will be even more of a sensory deprivation tank. Despite rumours to the contrary, the W223 will still be offered in standard-wheelbase configuration alongside the long-wheelbase model, but whichever one you pick, Mercedes promises increased space for both front and rear occupants.

In particular, rear passengers get more knee room with the seats fully reclined. The seats themselves have been redesigned, with an increased range of adjustment as well as a flowing three-dimensional design that is integrated to the rest of the interior like a seashell. They feature new “comfy pillow” headrests with a built-in neck warmer at the rear.

The seats are also now heated and cooled using radial fans and come with six inflatable bladders for the massage function; the bladders sit closer to the surface to give you a more defined massage. The W223 is also the first S-Class to come with Mercedes’ Energizing seat kinetics function, which will periodically make minute adjustments to the seating position to improve posture and comfort.

Customers can choose between five configurations at the rear, including reclining seats and the addition of either a folding centre armrest or a “business” centre console. If you spec the two individual seats, the car will come with waterfall-like wood trim between the seats.

Elsewhere, the driving position has been improved thanks to a better alignment of the seat and steering wheels, together with the increased adjustment of both. The new S-Class also comes with an Adapt function, which will adjust the seat, steering wheel and mirrors to the correct position by simply inputting your height into the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system.

Like a Mazda MX-5, the front seats get headrest speakers that optimise the surround sound effect, as well as delivering clearer navigation instructions and telephone calls.

Buyers can choose from two options for the centre display. The standard touchscreen is an 11.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1,624×1,728 pixels. The optional portrait OLED panel measures 12.8 inches across and has a resolution of 1,888×1,728 pixels, offering greater contrast and deeper blacks.

The digital instrument cluster, on the other hand, is a 12.3-inch display that is optionally available with a three-dimensional effect; it works by tracking your eyes using stereo cameras. You can also add the MBUX high-end rear entertainment system with twin 11.inch displays, plus a full-fledged 7.0-inch Android tablet which can be docked into the rear centre armrest.

From launch, the S-Class will be available in four variants, with 4Matic all-wheel drive being made standard on all but one (it’s optional on the last one). On the petrol side, both the S 450 4Matic and S 500 4Matic are powered by the same 3.0 litre M256 turbocharged straight-six with differing outputs – in the S 450, it makes 367 PS from 5,500 to 6,100 rpm and 500 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm.

The S 500 bumps those figures up to 435 PS from 5,900 to 6,100 rpm and 520 Nm between 1,800 and 5,500 rpm. In both applications, the engine comes with a 48-volt integrated starter/generator that powers a second electric compressor and delivers an additional 22 PS/250 Nm of accelerative boost.

Meanwhile, the oil burner variants get a 3.0 litre OM656 straight-six turbodiesel – the S 350 d makes 286 PS from 3,400 to 4,600 rpm and 600 Nm between 1,200 and 3,200 rpm, while the S 400 d 4Matic delivers 330 PS from 3,600 to 4,200 rpm and a thumping 700 Nm. Mercedes says there will be a V8 with the 48-volt ISG coming soon, as well as a plug-in hybrid model with up to 100 km of all-electric range that will arrive in 2021.

Safety-wise, the S-Class will debut the world’s first rear frontal airbag, available as an option. It’s located behind the front seats and features a slightly different design to what we’re used to. Instead of the entire volume being inflated by compressed gas, here it’s only the tubular wings, with the main airbag itself absorbing the surrounding air through specially-designed valves in the skin.

This enables it to be softer and deploy with less force to reduce the risk of injury, as the rear seats are still required to accommodate child seats. Of course, the airbag is designed to work with the seat belts (which, by the way, are inflatable and come with their own airbags), so all the more reason to buckle up at the rear. Speaking of which, you can now get illuminated “designer” seat belt buckles to make them easier to fasten.

Crash safety is further improved by the new centre airbag between the driver and passenger, as well as an additional feature for Pre-Safe Impulse Side. If the car is fitted with E-Active Body Control, a 48-volt active suspension system, it can raise the ride height in a fraction of a second if it detects an impending side collision, allowing the stronger lower body structure to take the brunt of the impact.

The available driver assistance systems have also been improved. As the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Interior Assistant is able to detect if the driver or front passenger is reaching the door handle, the door opening warning can now sound an alert earlier, using visual cues such as the door mirror blind spot warning triangle and the ambient lighting.

But the biggest news is the Drive Pilot system, which Mercedes says will allow for Level 3 semi-autonomous driving on selected highway sections at speeds of up to 60 km/h; the company aims to roll out the technology in Germany starting in the second half of next year. If equipped, the system will also prepare the S-Class for the arrival of Level 4 autonomous parking, meaning that it will park itself without a driver.

Just like on the facelifted BMW 5 Series, the new S-Class will also be able to divert itself to give way to emergency services using the Active Steering Assist. Speaking of which, steering the car has been made easier thanks to the upgraded rear-wheel-steer system, now optionally available in two variants.

In addition to the usual 4.5-degree system, there’s an option of an increased steering angle of ten degrees. This not only makes the S-Class look like a forklift at full lock but, together with the more direct front steering ratio, it also shortens the turning circle by up to two metres, dropping the diameter to under 11 metres – comparable to an A-Class.

To ensure more precise and stable handling, the car integrates the actuation of the steering and brakes. As you can imagine, the increased rear steering angle works wonders in parking, and the Active Parking Assist has been upgraded to take full advantage, integrating the rear steer for improved trajectory planning.

The system now features 12 improved ultrasonic sensors at the front and rear, along with autonomous emergency braking in reverse with pedestrian detection. The optional 360-degree camera system is equipped with four additional cameras for better vacant parking space recognition – including the detection of parking lot markings instead of spaces in between vehicles.

With the system fitted, Parking Assist will now brake for pedestrians whether moving forwards or back, and Mercedes says that it is actually possible to prevent collisions around the entire vehicle, while conforming to strict UNECE R79 regulations for automated parking.

Additionally, a 3D view allows drivers to rotate and even zoom the image to provide a better look of the surroundings, with the model of the car able to show not only the indicators and brake lights, but also if the doors are open or the mirrors folded – things that can obscure the operation of the surround view monitor.



