13 July 2020

The forthcoming W223-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been spotted by our spy photographer source once again, and now we have a clearer view of more of its exterior panels which are now free of camouflage foil. The development car still a little bit more to go in terms of fully revealing the front fascia – even if this has been teased on an official channel – though now more of its sides are visible.

The previously-concealed door handles are now revealed to be more minimalist items, doing away with the recesses and are now instead more integrated into the door skins. The upper crease line on the W222 that goes from the upper edge of the headlamp through to the handle of the rear door is no more, and in its place is a full-length crease line that sits just beneath the window line.

From leaked photos, we also know that the forthcoming W223 flagship will have feature triangular tail lamps resembling those on the C257 CLS, and the unit in those images wears AMG Line trim, as shown by its front bumper with a large triple air intake arrangement. At the rear end, the exhaust outlets continue to be integrated into the bumper, though now with more minimalist sculpting.

The German automaker has officially confirmed that the W223 S-Class will make its debut this September, and this month began the drip feed of official information on the new flagship with a video series titled S-Class Digital. So far, we know that the W223 gets a large, portrait-oriented touchscreen that occupies the centre of the dashboard, and this is powered by the company’s Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface.

For the driver, the widescreen instrument display is joined by a colour head-up display which now features augmented reality, that has also been upgraded to display more information.

As with the exterior, the interior also gets one of two trim choices; a sporty AMG Line trim level as well as the more traditionally luxurious trim specification. Steering wheel choices for the latter is the six-spoke, or double three-spoke item, while the former gets a more conventional three-spoke wheel.

The forthcoming flagship range will include a plug-in hybrid powertrain that boasts of a pure-electric range of up to 100 km, member of the board of management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG Markus Schäfer said previously. The S-Class will be spearheading the marque’s plans to intensify its electrification initiative, and serves as a proof of concept for next-generation models that will feature this capability.

