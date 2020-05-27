In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 27 May 2020 11:38 am / 0 comments

After teasing the all-new W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class several days ago, the German carmaker has now released an undisguised look at the face of its upcoming flagship sedan. To go along with the darkened teaser, the company also says that it plans to launch the model in the second half of 2020, so an exact date remains as unknown as before.

Based on the image provided, the design cues of the new S-Class are as what we’ve seen in leaked photos that made their way online earlier this month. The main highlights include a much larger front grille flanked by slim headlamps, which now sport a triple-element setup and a single daytime running light strip within each cluster.

Elsewhere, the double dose of Mercedes-Benz badging on the tip of the bonnet and just above the grille are reminiscent of what you’ll find on the W222, as are the strong creases that run the length of the bonnet.

Unlike the lightly camouflaged unit sighted previously, the car in the teaser doesn’t appear to be dressed in AMG Line trim, as it lacks the large triple air intake design in its lower apron. Instead, there’s a full-width insert with horizontal strakes, accompanied by what looks like a small lip at the base of the bumper.

There’s no shot of the car’s behind, but as a recap based on the leaked photos, triangular-shaped taillights that resemble those on the latest C257 CLS have been fitted to the rear, linked by a chrome strip.

As for the interior, elements of the Vision EQS concept have made their way into the S-Class, most notably the large, portrait-format touchscreen that occupies the dashboard and extends into the centre console.

A separate video shows that the display provides access to a majority of vehicle functions, including the infotainment and climate control systems, with both having their own dedicated spaces on the home screen. Just below that, we find additional controls for quick access to the car’s Dynamic Select drive modes, camera system, ride height function, hazard mode, media controls (power, volume and mute) and what should be a home button.

Other items include a widescreen instrument cluster display and a five-spoke steering wheel that appears similar to that found in the latest W213 E-Class facelift. In an attempt to clear up the interior, it also appears that the controls for the car’s lighting system have been moved to the door as well.

There’s certainly a lot going on with the new S-Class, but we’ll only know more when it is revealed in full, which is set to take place in the coming months, so stay tuned.

