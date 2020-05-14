In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 14 May 2020 5:20 pm / 1 comment

The W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class has been leaked yet again, as a video posted by cochespias on Instagram now gives us a very brief video tour of the luxury sedan’s interior. Of course, we’ve already seen most of the interior in previous photos, but this time, we get to see the cabin with the car powered up.

In the video, we can clearly see one of the most striking things about the all-new S-Class’ interior, which is the large, portrait-format touchscreen that occupies the dashboard and extends into the centre console.

The display provides access to a majority of vehicle functions, including the infotainment and climate control systems, with both having their own dedicated spaces on the home screen, as seen here.

Just below that, we find additional controls for quick access to the car’s Dynamic Select drive modes, camera system, ride height function, hazard mode, media controls (power, volume and mute) and what should be a home button.

That isn’t the only display found inside the car, as a widescreen unit is placed in front of the driver featuring rather familiar graphics. Meanwhile, the engine start and auto start-stop buttons can be found in between the two interior displays.

Also available to the driver is a new five-spoke steering wheel, which is of a similar design to the one fitted to the latest W213 E-Class facelift. Like its smaller sibling, the steering wheel sports touch-sensitive controls, with the ones on the upper spokes dedicated to the infotainment system, while the ones below them manage the active cruise control and media functions.

The video also gives us a rather good look at the S-Class’ door card, which will continue to have controls for the seats, windows and mirrors. What’s different is the addition of a round knob at the top, which we can only assume will handle the car’s lighting system to help clear more legroom for the driver.

Ola Källenius, who is the chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, has previously said that the W223 S-Class will be arriving in “the upcoming months,” but it looks like there’s less to hide now with this recent leak. In any case, what do you think of the new S-Class’ interior?

GALLERY: W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class leak