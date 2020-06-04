In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 4 June 2020 3:02 pm / 0 comments

Following the reveal of the W213 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift in March this year, the German automaker has now given the C257 CLS a slight update. The revised four-door coupe is set to go on sale in Germany from June 3, with four variants being offered – CLS 220 d, CLS 400 d 4Matic, CLS 450 4Matic and the CLS 53 4Matic+.

First up, the older COMAND system has been replaced with the newer Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) one, which is linked two 10.25-inch displays, with larger 12.3-inch units available as an option. This is the same setup found in the latest E-Class and it gets the same myriad of connectivity and other options, including the Energizing comfort control function.

The CLS’ suite of safety and driver assistance systems now includes Active Brake Assist as standard, which is essentially an autonomous braking function that is designed to prevent a collision or mitigate its severity. Other available features include the Driving Assistant Package that adds Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Distance Assist Distronic and Active Stop-and-Go Assist, among others.

There are no exterior changes to mention here aside from two new exterior colours (Mojave silver and Cirrus silver), and the engine line-up remains the same as before. On the CLS 220 d, an OM654 2.0 litre turbodiesel four-cylinder provides 194 PS (192 hp) and 400 Nm of torque, while the CLS 400 d 4Matic gets a more powerful OM656 2.9 litre six-cylinder with 330 PS (326 hp) and 700 Nm.

On the petrol side of things, the CLS 450 4Matic is powered by a M256 3.0 litre turbo straight-six with 367 PS (362 hp) and 500 Nm, while the AMG-fied CLS 53 4Matic+ soldiers on with the same engine that outputs 435 PS (429 hp) and 520 Nm – both feature a mild hybrid system that incorporates an integrated starter-generator (ISG), which provides a boost of 22 PS (21 hp) and 250 Nm when needed.