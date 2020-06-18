In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 18 June 2020 11:11 am / 0 comments

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the new W213 E 63 4Matic+ facelift, which is its answer to the latest F90 BMW M5 that made its debut just recently. The facelift brings with it changes we’ve already seen on the updated E-Class, including new styling and a revised kit list.

As before, the sports sedan (or wagon) is available in E 63 4Matic and E 63 S 4Matic+ guises, both powered by a M178 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8. The power figures remain unchanged here, with the base option pushing out 571 PS (563 hp) from 5,750 to 6,500 rpm and 750 Nm of torque from 2,250 to 5,000 rpm, while the S version has 612 PS (603 hp) from 5,750 to 6,500 rpm and 850 Nm from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm.

The V8 is paired with a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission and an AMG Performance 4Matic+ variable all-wheel drive system that also includes a rear-axle locking differential. You still get a “drift mode” on the E 63 S that can be activated in Race mode, which makes the car become purely rear-wheel drive without ESP support.

Performance-wise, you’re still looking at a zero to 100 km/h time of 3.5 seconds with the E 63 and 3.4 seconds with the E 63 S. The top speed for the former is capped at 250 km/h, although this can be bumped up to 290 km/h with the AMG Driver’s Package, while the E 63 S maxes out at 300 km/h.

The E 63 S also gets larger brakes, with discs measuring 390 mm at the front and six-piston fixed calipers, while the rear gets 360-mm discs and single-piston floating calipers – the lesser E 63 makes do with 360-mm front all-around instead. As an option, there is an AMG Carbon Ceramic brake system that further increases the diameter of the front discs to 402 mm, along with 360-mm ones at the rear.

Other driving-related bits include the AMG Ride Control+ suspension with multi-chamber air suspension, ADS+ adaptive damping and speed-sensitive steering. All these systems work with the car’s AMG Dynamic Select system, which offers six drive modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual and Race.

For E 63 customers who want the Race mode, they’ll have to cough up a little extra cash for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package, which also includes the S version’s larger brakes. The encompassing drive modes work with the AMG Dynamics system integrated within to provide further configurability of the ESP by providing four settings – Basic, Advanced, Pro and Master.

While the powertrain remains largely familiar to the pre-facelift E 63, the new iterations are visibly different. Up front, the new E-Class headlamps have been fitted to flank a reshaped and model-specific Panamericana grille.

The aggressive front bumper has also been tweaked, with a high-gloss black flap that extends across the entire apron, continuing into the outer edge of the “jet wing” before rounding off towards the sides. The front splitter also comes in different finishes, with body colour being for the base model, Silver Shadow for the S model, black with the AMG Night Package or in carbon-fibre with the AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I.

Around the back, slimmer taillights from the facelifted E-Class are present, as are the mandatory quad exhaust tailpipes (measuring 90 mm in diameter) that are synonymous with the most hardcore AMG models. Specify the AMG Night Package, and the lower trim near the exhausts can be done up in black or carbon-fibre with both AMG Exterior Carbon-Fibre Package I and II packages – includes a boot lid lip spoiler.

Moving inside, the E 63 gets the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system, with two 10.25-inch displays for the base model, and 12.25-inch screens on the S model. These come with AMG-specific displays, including Supersport that joins Modern Classic and Sport. You also get performance-focused displays like a g-meter, race timer, engine data and others.

Another new item is the AMG Performance steering wheel with three rounded twin spokes, which can be wrapped in Dinamica microfibre or leather, or a combination of both. It also has quick access dials for various car settings, with small displays integrated within them for easier legibility.

W213 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ Sedan

W213 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ Estate