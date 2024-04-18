2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom launched in Malaysia – 177 PS/270Nm 1.5L turbo, 7DCT, ADAS; RM119k-129k OTR

Posted in Cars, GAC, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Mick Chan / April 18 2024 8:32 pm

Following its preview in January this year, the GAC GS3 Emzoom has now been officially launched in Malaysia, and the B-segment SUV model is offered in two variants; Exclusive, and Premium-R, both in fully imported (CBU) form, priced at RM118,900 and RM128,900 on-the-road without insurance, respectively. This is the Chinese brand’s entry that competes with the likes of the Chery Omoda 5, Honda HR-V and Proton X50, among others.

First emerging locally as a fully imported (CBU) model, the GS3 Emzoom is now a CKD model that is locally assembled in the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur, with assembly at the site having commenced this month, according to GAC distributor WTC Automotif.

Customer deliveries of locally assembled (CKD) units of the GS3 Emzoom is expected to commence in “June or July”, according to WTC Automotif, while pricing for the CKD version remains subject to government approval and thus to be confirmed.

Built upon the manufacturer’s GPMA platform, the GS3 Emzoom measures 4,410 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, with a 2,650 mm wheelbase, making it 52 mm longer and 25 mm wider than its predecessor, while its wheelbase is also 90 mm longer than the previous model. The luggage compartment holds 341 litres, expandable to 1,271 litres when the rear seats are folded.

Against its key rivals, the GS3 Emzoom is 80 mm longer, 50 mm wider, 9 mm lower and 50 mm longer of wheelbase than the Proton X50, while being 25 mm longer, 60 mm wider and 40 mm longer of wheelbase when compared to the Honda HR-V.

The exterior of the Premium-R adds a sportier visual slant courtesy of its contrasting orange highlights and R Style exterior sport package, the latter contributing to the variant’s greater overall length at 4,446 mm compared to the Exclusive at 4,410 mm.

Powertrain for the GS3 Emzoom is a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 177 PS at 5,500 rpm and 270 Nm of torque from 1,400 rpm to 4,500 rpm; these outputs are transmitted to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. according to GAC, fuel consumption is 5.9L/100 km.

Suspension for the GS3 Emzoom is by MacPherson struts in front and a torsion beam setup at the rear, with 18-inch alloy wheels shod in 225/55 tyres.

Inside, the GS3 Emzoom gets synthetic leather in a two-tone blue-and-black scheme including a leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel. Standard equipment across both variants includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android mobile phone mirroring, surround-view camera suite, and an electric parking brake with auto hold.

In addition to the kit list on the Exclusive variant, the Premium-R adds automatic climate control, six-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charger, hands-free power tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

Active safety kit across both variants include dual front and dual front-side airbags, front and rear disc brakes, hill hold control, electronic stability program (ESP) and blind spot vision, while ADAS is comprised of AEB, front collision warning, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, and intelligent speed limit control.Added to the Premium-R are high beam assist and park assist.

In Malaysia, the GAC GS3 Emzoom is sold with a five-year, 150,000 km manufacturer-backed warranty, and can be specified in four exterior colours – Salt Lake Blue, Ivory White, Graphene Grey and Super Star Silver.

As part of a special launch package, the first 2,000 customers for the car will get a seven-year, 180,000 km powertrain warranty for the first registered owner, along with a complimentary three-year service package. Also offered to the first 2,000 customers is a GAC smart watch key worth RM1,388, which integrates the functions of the original car key with added connectivity features of a smartwatch.

2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom Premium R

2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom Exclusive

GALLERY: 2024 GAC GS3 Emzoom, Malaysian preview

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.