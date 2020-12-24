In Car Reviews, Cars, Geely, Proton, Video Reviews, Videos / By Hafriz Shah / 24 December 2020 10:56 pm / 1 comment

It’s no understatement that the Proton X50 is the most hyped up new car in Malaysia since perhaps the original Proton Saga itself. Question is, can it live up to all that hype? The short answer is, no. It’s far from perfect, with more than its fair share of issues and flaws.

So here’s our full, comprehensive review of the X50, covering all that’s good and bad on the hot B-segment SUV. Be warned, however, that this video is 60 minutes long. This being a Proton, naturally the public eye is on it like a hawk, wanting to know every single detail, every single fault, so we are going to be extra critical of it.

If you’ve been following this channel long enough, you’ll remember that we did the exact same thing with the current Perodua Myvi when it first came out three years ago. It’s just what we do here at paultan.org. That review, by the way, has garnered over 2.7 million views over three languages, so thank you again Malaysians for all the support.

We will upload a shorter version of this review (around 25 minutes long) soon, which will be easier to digest – meant for casual viewers, it will still cover all the necessary details. If you’re seriously looking to buy the X50, however, I’d recommend you take the time to watch this full version, as it details the X50’s pros and (a lot of) cons more extensively.

I’d also like to personally apologise for being late with this review. It was my decision to hold off all car reviews on paultan.org during the CMCO, as I felt that us driving around through the travel restrictions went against the spirit of the CMCO. Car reviews can wait, I decided, and I wanted our team to set a good example of staying home, minimising driving out.

Now that all travel restrictions have been lifted, we can finally continue doing reviews again. I’m sorry again for the delays, and the team and I will do our very best to catch up with all the latest car reviews. Thanks for sticking with us, we’ll all get through this, together.

Do enjoy the video above, and let me know what you think of it and the Proton X50 in general in the comments section below. Thank you for watching, and Merry Christmas and happy holidays, everyone.