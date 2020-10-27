In Cars, Local News, Proton, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Jonathan Lee / 27 October 2020 3:00 pm / 27 comments

With the Proton X50 having finally been launched, we now have full specifications, equipment and, most importantly, pricing for the national carmaker’s new B-segment SUV. You can, of course, read our comprehensive launch report and spec-by-spec breakdown, but if you’re someone who prefers to digest their news in video form, we’ve got you covered with our detailed walk-around video.

The X50 is available in four variants, with prices starting at RM79,200 for the base Standard model. The Executive is next up at RM84,800, while the Premium retails at RM93,200. The flagship, er, Flagship tops out the range at RM103,300. All prices are on-the-road without insurance and are exempted from the sales and service tax (SST). A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included.

As you’d all have known by now, the X50 is based on the Geely Binyue/Coolray and comes with the same handsome design and futuristic interior. It also gets the latest version of the Geely Key User Interface, GKUI 19, which has a new design and is said to be more responsive compared to the one in the X70.

The Flagship model’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is also more advanced than the X70’s. The new Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) combines adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist to provide Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. There’s also the new parking assist for entry and exit, plus autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam.

Power comes from a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine in two variants. Standard, Executive and Premium models get a port-injected unit that makes 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque, delivering a fuel consumption figure of 6.5 litres per 100 km.

The Flagship receives a direct-injected mill that pushes out 177 PS and 255 Nm, enabling it to get to 100 km/hin 7.9 seconds and achieve a fuel consumption figure of 6.4 litres per 100 km. All models are front-wheel drive and come with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.

Those are the basics, but what exactly does each variant have and does not have, and is the circa-RM100k price of the Flagship worth the extra toys and safety features? Join our man Hafriz Shah as he gives you a closer look at the specs and equipment of every X50 variant. As usual, you can let us know what you think in the comments after the jump.

GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5T Executive