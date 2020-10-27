With the Proton X50 having finally been launched, we now have full specifications, equipment and, most importantly, pricing for the national carmaker’s new B-segment SUV. You can, of course, read our comprehensive launch report and spec-by-spec breakdown, but if you’re someone who prefers to digest their news in video form, we’ve got you covered with our detailed walk-around video.
The X50 is available in four variants, with prices starting at RM79,200 for the base Standard model. The Executive is next up at RM84,800, while the Premium retails at RM93,200. The flagship, er, Flagship tops out the range at RM103,300. All prices are on-the-road without insurance and are exempted from the sales and service tax (SST). A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included.
As you’d all have known by now, the X50 is based on the Geely Binyue/Coolray and comes with the same handsome design and futuristic interior. It also gets the latest version of the Geely Key User Interface, GKUI 19, which has a new design and is said to be more responsive compared to the one in the X70.
The Flagship model’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is also more advanced than the X70’s. The new Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) combines adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist to provide Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capabilities. There’s also the new parking assist for entry and exit, plus autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam.
Power comes from a 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine in two variants. Standard, Executive and Premium models get a port-injected unit that makes 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque, delivering a fuel consumption figure of 6.5 litres per 100 km.
The Flagship receives a direct-injected mill that pushes out 177 PS and 255 Nm, enabling it to get to 100 km/hin 7.9 seconds and achieve a fuel consumption figure of 6.4 litres per 100 km. All models are front-wheel drive and come with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission.
Those are the basics, but what exactly does each variant have and does not have, and is the circa-RM100k price of the Flagship worth the extra toys and safety features? Join our man Hafriz Shah as he gives you a closer look at the specs and equipment of every X50 variant. As usual, you can let us know what you think in the comments after the jump.
GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5T Executive
GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5T Premium
GALLERY: Proton X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship
GALLERY: Proton X50 official photos
Comments
Aha…predictable pricing…
knew its gona starts near RM80k bracket range
With insurance and with SST, car will start at RM90k.
How many Malaysians can afford this kind of price?
The majority of Bsegment & Csegment buyers. That is a huge majority. Many of my Aruz bookings have been cancelled today.
Copy paste: “I think consider the Level 2 autonomous driving for the Flagship, its a given the top spec will be in the 6 digit range. Name me any other brands offering L2A.D.?
Imo even Premium also cun enough for me.”
(Like) Honda HR-V Grade E rm105k.
(Dislike) Proton X50 Flagship rm103k.
Many many many Malaysians. The price is affordable to B Segmenter here and is the most hot and highly contested segments of all.
Motor mampu milik.
Kereta mampu milik.
Petrol mampu milik.
Terima Kasih Banyak-Banyak.
#KitaJagaKita
Might as pay slightly more to get City or Vios. What a dissapointment.
Why pay more for something inferior unless you got more money than sense.
I just feel they priced it too high.
Price too high? please look at the Hyundai Kona which has less power and less premium interior for RM 115k.. that is 36k more expensive..Have to know the fact that new car pricing now are sky high.. accord/camry near 200k, mazda 3 160k, RAV4 220k etc…
how about C segment proton preve?
Not really True sir!
Since 16Sept this year, many journalists & media insiders predicted the price should be in the range between 80K – 85K for Standard and goes up to the Flagship 120K – 125K. These predictions solely based on the overall values & specifications. If you compare with the competitor based on spec offer in the base variant, the RM79K’s X50 still far ahead in specs, exterior & interior design, material, quality, connectivity, HP, torque & FC plus a direct saving of 25K.
Kindly please be respectful by correctly spelled the carbrand as ‘Proton’
Copy paste: “What are you talking about. This is right up B-segment price bracket. New City also about 7x,xxx~1xx,xxx for RS, new Almera 8x,xxx~9x,xxx. For the price you get a bigger, better car for your money.”
with that kind of price range. tons of car in the market for you to choose from. with loan, the price difference per month is even less compared to other B segment SUV. so why choose this over the other.
Becuz your getting a whole lot of worth for your money?
Remember that this X50 price range is about the same as Honda HRV price range back when it was first launched in Malaysia at 2015.
Since when HR-V launched in 2015 for RM79k?? Check first before post lar… HR-V launched in 2015 from 99,800
this price for a proton? sorry
Proton have moved upmarket. Sorry if they left you behind.
syiok sendiri is it? upmarket my foot
This isn’t your father’s proton. It has grown up while you remained still.
Will see many cancellation with this type of price.
With these prices, I’d rather get a Japanese brand.
HRV at 80k? CHR at 100k? Yeah start dreaming
Do you have a Sony smartphone too?
It is overrated at this price range especially the Flagship. Next year with SST, bookings will be flat
How is it overrated? Other brands easily priced similarly featured car (minus lv2 autonomous) around 120k, even with a lot less premium interior.