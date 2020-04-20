In Cars, Geely, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 20 April 2020 10:42 am / 6 comments

Shortly after making its market debut in China, the 2020 Geely Binyue Pro appears to be getting another engine to supplement the line-up, this one being a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol unit.

The media in China states that the new offering will be positioned between the 1.0 litre and 1.5 litre three-potters, paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed wet-type dual-clutch transmission. It’s believed that the engine is an existing 4G14 unit used for the Emgrand GL sedan.

There, the multi-point injection Euro 5-compliant engine makes two states of tune – 133 PS at 5,200 rpm and 215 Nm at 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, as well as 141 PS at 5,200 rpm and 235 Nm of torque at 1,600 to 4,000 rpm. Both are capable of hitting a top speed of 185 km/h, but transmission options are either a six-speed manual or CVT with eight ratios.

Now, the range-topping Binyue Pro is the plug-in hybrid, known there as the Binyue ePro. This is essentially the same PHEV variant announced last year, which makes use of a 1.5 litre three-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor to deliver a total system output of 255 PS and 415 Nm of torque.

A seven-speed DCT is standard for the ePro, enabling a century sprint time of 6.9 seconds. The HR-V-sized SUV is also said to deliver an all-electric range of 60 km. Notable features here include Intelligent Cruise Control, Automated Parking Assist, and Level 2 autonomous driving capabilities.

In China, the Binyue Pro 1.4T is priced from 79,800 yuan (RMRM50k) for the base manual variant, and goes up to 125,800 yuan (RM78k) for the fully-specced PHEV model. Since its launch in China on October 31, 2018, Geely sold 10,000 units of the B-segment SUV every month, with sales at nearly 180,000 vehicles in 17 months. So, fancy yourselves one?