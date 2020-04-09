In Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / 9 April 2020 1:05 pm / 0 comments

The Geely Binyue Pro has been revealed in pictures on the CarNewsChina Facebook page, which shows the latest B-segment crossover from the Chines automaker to be dressed in sportier-looking bodywork.

The Geely Binyue Pro will reportedly go on sale in China on April 15, according to Chinese website Sohu. Meanwhile, the CarNewsChina post states that the Binyue Pro will be powered by a Volvo-sourced 1.5 litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 177 hp and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

These output figures are essentially in line with the 174 hp/255 Nm that was described at the launch of the Geely Binyue for China in 2018, alongside a smaller, 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine with 134 hp and 205 Nm of torque, sending drive exclusively through a six-speed manual gearbox. According to CarNewsChina, the next most powerful engine in the Binyue range outputs 156 hp.

The Binyue Pro adds visual sportiness to the B-segment crossover’s form with matte black wheels and black quad exhaust outlets, for a more uniformly blacked-out aesthetic along the lower section of the compact SUV, plus roof spoiler. This sportier bodykit has also been optionally available from the Binyue’s 2018 launch; as seen on the 2018 debut model, the Binyue Pro continues to use red-painted brake calipers.

Black-painted wheels aside, the visual changes that distinguish the Binyue Pro from the base Binyue are sparing compared to the exterior changes between the Boyue and Boyue Pro, though equipment upgrades for the Binyue Pro should feature. Inside, dashboard architecture remains the same as in the Binyue, though possibly with infotainment upgrades to justify the ‘Pro’ suffix in its name.

At launch, the Binyue cockpit was equipped with a seven-inch LCD instrument panel featuring telephony, multimedia, navigation and driving assistance. A high-definition floating infotainment panel measures 10.25 inches with a screen resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels at an 8:3 widescreen aspect ratio. Being a Pro variant, upgrades for the GKUI Geely Smart Ecosystem mobile device interface are expected.

The equipment suite includes Intelligent Cruise Control and Automated Parking Assist, featuring a combination of millimetre-wave radar and high-definition cameras to help it follow traffic ahead at speeds of up to 150 km/h and autonomously change lanes, helping the Binyue attain Level 2 autonomous driving.

Closer to home, the Binyue has been spotted running road tests as what many are calling the Proton X50, which was confirmed in January for launch this year in locally-assembled form. As is stands, the 1.0 litre model is manual-only, which leaves the more powerful 1.5 litre version as the likely candidate for Malaysia.

GALLERY: Geely Binyue